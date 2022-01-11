On January 10, 2022, Arthur E. Yingling, Sr. entered heaven.

He peacefully passed away in his sleep at the Southwoods Assisted Living facility in Titusville, PA.

Earl, as he was known by his family and friends, was born on April 11, 1922, in Curllsville, PA, to Arthur R. and Bertrelle (Rankin) Yingling.

Earl’s family moved to Titusville in 1936 from Clarion County.

Earl graduated from the Titusville High School in 1940.

He married Martha Jane Bailey from Pleasantville on October 30, 1943.

Earl served in World War II with the Army Air Corps.

After training in the US, he was sent to England and stationed at Polebrook from April 1943 to August 1943.

During this period, he flew 35 missions over occupied Europe as a waist gunner in a B-17.

For his service he received the Distinguished Flying Cross and the French Legion of Honor.

After the war, Earl joined in the family milk business known at Yingling’s Dairy located on South Perry Street, Titusville.

They delivered 1100 quarts of milk daily to Titusville and surrounding communities.

In 1961 the dairy was sold, and Earl purchased Archer’s Camera Shop located on West Central Avenue and renamed it Yingling’s Camera Shop.

He and his wife operated the camera shop for 19 years.

In 1980 the camera shop was sold, and Earl worked for his wife’s family oil business near Pleasantville.

Earl’s hobbies included stamp and coin collecting, amateur radio and photography.

This latter hobby led to the YouTube video “Titusville Then and Now.”

He also loved to play cards with family and friends.

He enjoyed fishing and hunting.

He and his wife loved to travel and spent several winters in McAllen, Texas.

Earl was known for his community involvement, integrity, and friendliness.

He served on the Titusville Area School Board for 22 years and was active in various positions with the First Presbyterian Church of Titusville.

Earl was a member of Gideons and Odd Fellows Association.

Earl also served on the board of the Crawford County Charity Foundation and was a charter member of the Titusville VFW.

He is remembered for humorous storytelling and devotion to his family.

Earl was predeceased in death by his wife of 76 years (died on June 15, 2020), his parents and his two siblings, Glenn (Connie Bell) Yingling and Lois (Alfred) Sterling.

Earl is survived by his two children, Arthur E. Yingling, Jr. (Janice) of Newville, PA and Cynthia Jane Patterson (Richard) of Spencer, Indiana.

Earl has 7 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren.

Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, Inc. 303 N. Washington St. on Friday, January 14, from 10 AM to 11 AM at which time a funeral service will be conducted with Rev. Dr. Vaughn Smith officiating.

Interment will be at the Fairview Cemetery, Pleasantville, PA, with full military honors being observed.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Titusville, 216 N. Franklin St. Titusville, PA.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

