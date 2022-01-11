Carol A. Mays, 78, of Clarion, passed away peacefully early Sunday morning, January 9, 2022 at her home.

She was born on December 25, 1943 in Clarion; a daughter of the late Arvon and Margaret “Peggy” Erwin McKisson.

Carol was a graduate of Clarion-Limestone High School and of the Pittsburgh Art Institute.

She married her best friend and love of her life, James A. “Jim” Mays, Jr., on August 20, 1965, who survives.

Carol was a loving and devoted homemaker who always put her family first.

She also managed the restaurant at the Mayfield Golf Course in her earlier years.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Clarion. Carol enjoyed quilting and making rugs, working on arts and crafts, reading, going on walks, feeding the birds, gardening, going to the movies, and going out to eat, especially to Pizza Pub, Deb’s, or Sakura.

She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and get-togethers with her friends.

Carol also had a huge heart for animals.

Carol had a sense of humor that could put a smile on anyone’s face and a heart of gold.

She is survived by her loving husband, Jim of 56 wonderful years; her son, Jamie Mays and his fiancé, Teri Allio; her daughter, Gina Mays and her significant other, Eric Sterner, all of Clarion; and her 3 granddaughters, Ashley Mays of Plum, Brooke Mays of Clarion, and Lindsey Mays of Lock Haven.

She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Carolyn “Snook” Axtell of Lancaster; her brother-in-law, Robert Lieberum of Marble; along with numerous nieces and nephews and her many close friends.

In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her brother, Melvin “Jerry” McKisson and her sisters, Constance “Connie” Sterrett and Linda Lieberum.

Family and friends will be received from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion with funeral services to follow at 3 p.m. in the funeral home with her lifelong friend, Jean Ehrhart, District Lay Leader of the Franklin District United Methodist Church, presiding.

Interment will follow in the Cedarview Memorial Park in Strattanville.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Fran Beary for her expediential care she gave Carol.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Clarion Forest VNA, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214, the Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, 9562 Route 322, Shippenville, PA 16264, or to Clarion PAWS, 11348 Route 322, Shippenville, PA 16254.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.