Clarion County Recipe of the Day: South Seas Mango Halibut

This Mango Halibut will transform a weeknight meal into a tropical delight!

Ingredients

2 teaspoons ground coriander

2 teaspoons curry powder



1 teaspoon chili powder1/2 teaspoon ground allspice1/4 teaspoon salt1/8 teaspoon pepper2 pounds halibut fillets, cut into 1-inch pieces2 large sweet red peppers, cut into 1-inch pieces1 medium onion, cut into small wedges5 tablespoons canola oil, divided1 can (13.66 ounces) light coconut milk3 tablespoons tomato paste2 medium mangoes, peeled and chopped1 package (10 ounces) fresh spinach, torn

Directions

-In a bowl or shallow dish, combine the first 6 ingredients. Add the halibut and turn to coat. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes. In a large cast-iron or other heavy skillet, stir-fry red peppers and onion in 1 tablespoon oil until tender, 5 minutes. Remove from pan; set aside. Add 2 tablespoons oil to pan; add halibut. Cook and stir until fish just begins to flake easily with a fork, 5-8 minutes. Stir in the milk, tomato paste, mangoes, and reserved pepper mixture. Cook over medium heat for 5 minutes.

-Meanwhile, in a Dutch oven, cook and stir spinach in remaining oil until wilted, 2 minutes. Serve fish over spinach.

