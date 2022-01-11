Clarion County Reports 34 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths; 12 Cases Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported 34 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths as of Monday, January 10.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 6,935 while the death toll increased to 180.

Neighboring Forest County reported 12 new COVID-19 cases as of Monday, moving the county’s total number to 1,919 and leaving the death toll at 33.

Data for this article comes from the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

1/10/22 – 20,180

1/7/22 through 1/9/22 – 82,820

1/6/22 – 29,195

1/5/22 – 30,483

1/4/22 – 25,937

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 12788 77 12865 285 (4 new) Butler 36467 233 36700 635 (1 new) Clarion 6901 34 6935 180 (2 new) Clearfield 15282 119 15401 272 (4 new) Crawford 16377 162 16539 265 (1 new) Elk 5699 35 5734 81 (2 new) Forest 1907 12 1919 33 Indiana 13528 55 13583 311 (5 new) Jefferson 7216 42 7258 190 (3 new) McKean 6662 29 6691 119 (1 new) Mercer 19724 141 19865 438 (1 new) Venango 9416 44 9460 207 Warren 5930 68 5998 185 (1 new)

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public. CDC also recommends all individuals wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.

If you or your loved ones are not yet vaccinated, now is the time to get fully vaccinated, get boosted, and get children ages 5 – 18 vaccinated. Visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccine provider near you to schedule your vaccine appointment.

The Department of Health continues to provide the public with extensive and frequently updated data on both the COVID-19 dashboard and the vaccine dashboard. Both dashboards provide an interactive experience for the user to review statewide and local-level data updated daily.

The department also provides a dashboard showing COVID-19 data for skilled nursing homes including case counts, deaths and vaccination status for residents and staff.

