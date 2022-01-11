Clarion Hospital Reports 154 New COVID-19 Cases

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Butler Health Clarion Hospital has reported 154 new positive COVID-19 cases since their previous report.

The previous report was released on Thursday, January 6, 2022.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update Monday, January 10, 2022

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 01/09/2022: 19,676

Test obtained at CH: 16,315

Positives: 3,960

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 01/09/2022: 93,041

Tests obtained at BMH: 27,736

Positives: 13,887

Hospital Inpatients as of 01/10/2022, 7:30 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 9 patients. Ages 45-88. 0 suspected. 9 confirmed. 1 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 57 patients. Ages 18-95. 0 suspected. 57 confirmed. 7 ICU.

PA DOH reporting: BMH reported one death on 01/08/2022 and one death on 01/09/2022.

Recommendations from Butler Healthcare System:

– Wear a mask

– Maintain a distance of 6 feet from others.

– Avoid events and gatherings. They contribute to and cause community spread.

– Cover your mouth and nose when in public spaces. Wash your hands frequently. Don’t touch your face. Cover coughs and sneezes.

– If you feel sick, stay home.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

