Driver Loses Control of Pickup, Overturns It on Snow-Covered Roadway in Scrubgrass Township

SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a driver lost control of his pickup truck, rolling it over on Interstate 80 last Thursday night.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash happened around 7:22 p.m. on Thursday, January 6, on Interstate 80 westbound, near mile marker 45, in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County.

Police say 46-year-old Peter E. Yoder, of Jamestown, Pa., was operating a 2011 Ford F-250 traveling westbound in the right lane of Interstate 80 when he lost control on the snow-covered roadway near mile marker 45.

The vehicle went into the left lane, back into the right lane, then struck a ditch, causing it to roll over onto its roof.

Yoder and his passenger, identified as 47-year-old Miriam A. Yoder, of Jamestown, Pa., were both using seat belts.

Police say they were able to exit the overturned vehicle on their own, through the windows.

Peter Yoder was not injured.

Miriam Yoder suffered a laceration to her face but refused transport to a hospital for treatment.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by Hovis Truck Service.

Peter Yoder was cited for a speed violation.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

