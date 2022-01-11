Gloria A. Fenton, 94, of Titusville, passed away Friday morning January 7, 2022 at Southwoods Assisted Living Community.

Gloria was born on October 28, 1927 in Franklin, a daughter of the late Howard and Ruby Moon Akins.

She was married to Marvin LaVern Fenton, Jr. on March 18, 1946. He preceded her in death on August 18, 2012.

Gloria had attended the Franklin schools.

Gloria was an accomplished vocalist and at the age of 17 she began to travel with Bob Astor’s 18 piece band touring the eastern seaboard.

She also sang with the Dixie Doodlers, Quadsmen, and B&E Combo over the course of 40 years.

In addition to her love of music and singing, she also enjoyed dancing.

While in high school, she won a jitterbug contest!

She and her husband Vern attended many of the local dances such as the Marine Ball.

In 1961 she and her husband purchased the M&M Store which they operated for 25 years on Washington Street in Titusville.

Gloria was active in the Titusville Summer Theater from its beginning.

She had a lead role in “Bye, Bye, Birdie”, “Fiddler on the Roof”, and was especially proud of her lead role in “Mame”, which became a fond nickname that her husband loved calling her.

She continued to support the Summer Theater program after she was no longer able to be an active participant.

Gloria enjoyed doing yardwork and gardening, playing cards and playing golf, she even made a hole-in-one before she stopped playing the game but continued to watch the sport.

As she grew older, she enjoyed sitting on her porch and watching people go by; watching the animals that wandered through the yard and the birds at the feeder.

She especially enjoyed the cardinals.

She was a member of the Titusville First Presbyterian Church where she served as a deacon and member of the church choir.

She was active in the community, participating in the Garden Club, a member of the Titusville Hospital Auxilary and served on the YWCA Board.

While Gloria’s life of 94 years saw many changes, she loved her family which changed as her family grew.

She was proud of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

She could be seen in attendance at sporting events and dance events enjoying them and their accomplishments.

We will miss her fried chicken and apple pie and will sorely miss her, as we do our dad and brother Kirby, in the days and years ahead.

Gloria is survived by a son, Farley Fenton and wife Tammy of Bridgewater, VA; two daughters, Gail Billig and husband Doug of Titusville and Beth Mather and husband Doug of Corry; four grandchildren, Katie Witosky of Titusville, Scott Billig and wife Michelle of Landisville, PA, and Kelin and Karly Fenton of St. Petersburg, FL; four great grandchildren, Ty Witosky, Smith Billig, Crosby Billig and Gwendolyn Billig; a sister, Pam Wages of Nevada; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Kirby Fenton; sisters, Shirley Reynolds, Sally Heister, Jerry Millar, Connie Fink, Toni Gene Karns, and two infant sisters, Delores and Judy.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

The family asks that memorials be made to the First Presbyterian Church; Cherrytree Volunteer Fire Department 1311 Cherrytree Road Titusville, PA 16354; or to the Titusville Alumni Association (c/o the Kirby Fenton Scholarship) 302 E. Walnut St. Titusville, PA 16354.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.