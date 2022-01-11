Hearing for SCI Forest Inmate Charged With Attacking Corrections Officer With Homemade Weapon Set for Today

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for an SCI Forest inmate accused of attacking and injuring a corrections officer with a homemade weapon is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Court documents indicate 30-year-old William Amos Cramer, who is currently an inmate at SCI Dallas, is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Judge Daniel Miller at 9:00 a.m. on January 11, 2022, on the following charges:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause Serious Bodily Injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, Felony 1

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause or causes Serious Bodily Injury to designated individuals, Felony 1



– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause or causes Bodily Injury with deadly weapon, Felony 2– Assault By Prisoner, H2– Inmate Procure Etc Self With Weapon, Misdemeanor 1

The charges stem from an incident that took place at the SCI Forest facility in Marienville in November.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on November 9, 2021, Marienville-based State Police were contacted by a Security Captain at SCI Forest with a report of an assault.

The complaint indicates the captain advised that a corrections officer had been assaulted by an inmate identified as William Amos Cramer.

According to the complaint, a review of surveillance video showed Cramer assaulting the corrections officer.

The complaint notes there were also two other eyewitnesses present during the assault.

The weapon used in the assault was found to be a thin strip of metal, approximately three inches by three-quarters of an inch, which a cloth wrapped around one end to create a homemade sharp-edged weapon, according to the complaint.

The corrections officer who was the victim of the assault reportedly suffered four lacerations to his face and neck: one on the left side of his face running from under his chin up to his mid-cheek, one at his left temple, one at his right temple, and one under his right eye and nose.

The charges were filed against Cramer through Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office on December 1, 2021.

Court documents indicate Cramer is currently serving a life sentence on homicide and related charges.

