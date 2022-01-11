 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Icy Roadway Leads to Rollover Crash; Area Woman Injured

Tuesday, January 11, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police New aRAYBURN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say an area woman was injured in a crash that occurred last Thursday night on Sloan Hill Road.

According to Kittanning-based State Police, the accident happened around 6:51 p.m. on Thursday, January 6, on Sloan Hill Road at its intersection with McAuley Falls Road, in Rayburn Township, Armstrong County.

Police say 37-year-old Nicole R. Colwell, of Templeton, was operating a 2013 Kia Sportage traveling west on a downhill slope on Sloan Hill Road, going approximately five to ten miles per hour due to the icy road conditions, when the vehicle began to fishtail and struck an embankment.

The driver reported she was able to avoid colliding with another vehicle in front of her.

According to police, when the vehicle struck the embankment, it rolled over onto its roof and came to a final rest on the left side of the roadway.

Colwell suffered suspected minor injuries but was not transported.

She was using a seat belt.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene.

PSP Kittanning released the above report on Sunday, January 9, 2022.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.