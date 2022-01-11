Icy Roadway Leads to Rollover Crash; Area Woman Injured

RAYBURN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say an area woman was injured in a crash that occurred last Thursday night on Sloan Hill Road.

According to Kittanning-based State Police, the accident happened around 6:51 p.m. on Thursday, January 6, on Sloan Hill Road at its intersection with McAuley Falls Road, in Rayburn Township, Armstrong County.

Police say 37-year-old Nicole R. Colwell, of Templeton, was operating a 2013 Kia Sportage traveling west on a downhill slope on Sloan Hill Road, going approximately five to ten miles per hour due to the icy road conditions, when the vehicle began to fishtail and struck an embankment.

The driver reported she was able to avoid colliding with another vehicle in front of her.

According to police, when the vehicle struck the embankment, it rolled over onto its roof and came to a final rest on the left side of the roadway.

Colwell suffered suspected minor injuries but was not transported.

She was using a seat belt.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene.

PSP Kittanning released the above report on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

