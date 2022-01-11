Leeper Man Charged With Food Stamp Fraud Due in Court Today

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a Leeper man accused of failing to report income in order to fraudulently obtain public assistance benefits is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Court documents indicate 51-year-old Christopher Valmont Hicks is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, on the following charge:

– Fraud Obtaining Foodstamps/Assistance, Felony 3

He is currently free on his own recognizance.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, Christopher Valmont Hicks failed to report employment and income as required while receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

The complaint indicates the Office of State Inspector General (OSIG) received information from the Clarion County Assistance Office on April 17, 2018, that Hicks was working and receiving wages from a known business.

An OSIG investigator then confirmed that Hicks was informed both verbally and in writing that he understood his responsibility to report correct information on any income and that Hicks had signed a form indicating that he understood.

The false information Hicks provided resulted in Hicks obtaining $720.00 in SNAP benefits and $3,531.30 in medical benefits he was not entitled to between October 1, 2017, and March 31, 2018, according to the complaint.

The complaint states that the incident happened at an apartment on Robinwood Drive in Clarion and the Clarion County Assistance office on Lincoln Drive in Clarion.

Hicks was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 12:48 p.m. on Wednesday, December 1.

