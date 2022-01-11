 

Local Man Injured as Vehicle Slams into Tree, Rolls Over in Richland Township

Tuesday, January 11, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police-night2RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a local man was injured in a crash that occurred on Interstate 80 eastbound last week.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 7:19 p.m. on Thursday, January 6, on Interstate 80 eastbound near the 49.9-mile marker in Richland Township, Clarion County.

Police say 46-year-old Philip J. Ryhal, of Fairmount City, was operating a 2006 Ford F-250 traveling in the right lane of I-80 when he lost control on the snow-covered roadway, causing the vehicle to travel across the left lane.

Ryhal reportedly attempted to correct the vehicle, and it then began to spin clockwise, leaving the left side of the road backward, traveling up an embankment, which caused it to roll over and strike a tree. The vehicle then spun counterclockwise on its roof and came to a final rest along the left side of the road facing southwest.

Ryhal suffered suspected minor injuries but was not transported.

He was using a seat belt.

Police say no citations were issued due to the “treacherous road conditions” at the time of the crash.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Sunday, January 9, 2022.


