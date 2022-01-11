Local Teen Faces Assault Charges in Domestic Incident Involving Juvenile

STRATTANVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against a local teen who allegedly threw a glass at a juvenile victim during a domestic incident, then picked the victim up and tossed her.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police on Monday, January 10, filed criminal charges against 19-year-old Gabriel James Coull, of Strattanville.

According to a criminal complaint, the domestic incident involving Gabriel James Coull occurred around 3:20 p.m. on Friday, January 7, at a residence on Spruce Street, in Strattanville Borough, Clarion County.

The complaint states that Coull was arguing with a known juvenile female victim that he was dating.

The argument turned physical, and Coull caused injury to the victim by throwing a piece of glass and striking her wrist. He also allegedly picked the victim up off the ground and tossed her, causing her pain, according to the complaint.

Police also observed recent physical injuries on the victim’s left wrist and the back of her shoulder blade, the complaint notes.

Coull was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 6:00 p.m. on January 7, on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $2,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on January 18 with Judge Quinn presiding.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.