Mary Diane Chambers, 67, of Emlenton, Pa., passed away at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital on December 26, 2021.

She was born on January 11, 1954.

She is the daughter of the late Fred and Mary Gates McCoy.

Diane was a graduate of ACV Highschool and worked at the Plaza Restaurant for over 20 years.

She is survived by her husband Richard Chambers whom she married on August 6, 1970. Her son Jason (Kelly) Chambers of Emlenton. Her three daughters: Michele (Zeke) Donaldson of Harrisville; Melinda Bailey of Emlenton; and Marcy (Tom) Best of Emlenton. Her sister Caryl (Dave) Meals of Foxburg. Her brother Daniel (Vonne) McCoy of Foxburg. Her Grandson Cody (Brittany) and Great Grandson Finnegan; Great Grandchildren Natalie and Trenton Horn; Granddaughter Grace (Landon) and Great Grandchildren Avery, Brooklynn, and Everleigh and a Great Grandson due in June 2022; Granddaughter Emily and Great Granddaughter Elizabeth; Granddaughter Meaghan(Dillan) and Great Granddaughters Lydia and Haylee; Granddaughter Mackenna; and Grandsons Joshua, Bryce, and Ethan.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her granddaughters: Christie Ann Marie Donaldson and Emma Rae Chambers.

There are no services at this time per the family’s request.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.buzardfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.