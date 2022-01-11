Kaitlyn Nevel’s Journey to Clarion and Back Connected by Michelle’s Cafe

CLARION, Pa. – Struggles with finding where she would live for her junior year of college led to a story coming full circle for Clarion University graduate Kaitlyn Nevel.

After an unfortunate circumstance caused her to not have a place to live leading into her junior year at Clarion, she stopped at her favorite coffee shop, Michelle’s Cafe.

It was fate.

There was a sign on the window that said an apartment was for rent in the same building that Michelle’s Cafe occupied.

“I was walking around Clarion trying to find a place to live, and we went to Michelle’s to sit down, get a cup of coffee, and figure it out. I saw they had an apartment for rent, so I wandered in and talked with one of the former owners, Ann (Landes).”

“I also explained to her I needed to find a job to help pay that rent, and Ann told me they were hiring. I met with Nancy (Pyle), the other former owner the next day, and it was off to the races from there.”

Little could she or anyone predict that around a decade later, she would be back working for Michelle’s and would be the next owner of a business that had already been in the Clarion community for a little over 20 years.

“I was living in Michigan, but I was back in Pennsylvania visiting and took a trip to Clarion to go to Michelle’s. When I got there, Nancy and Ann were meeting with potential buyers. They explained they did not reach out to me at first because they thought I was still living in Colorado, but after we talked and I looked at some financials, I thought it could be possible to purchase it.”

Purchasing Michelle’s is exactly what she did as the original sale was slated for June of 2020; however, the COVID-19 pandemic complicated things. Nancy and Ann continued to run the business until January 2021 as Nevel finished her move from Michigan back to Pennsylvania.

“I am so thankful that Nancy and Ann were so easy to work with and wanted the business to continue to be a staple in the community,” Nevel said. “They wanted to make sure it was going to change hands at the right time.”

Nevel brought to Michelle’s in her second stint some additional years of business and food service industry experience as she worked as a barista for Starbucks amongst other coffee shops while living in Colorado, Michigan, and Minnesota since graduating from Clarion University.

She holds a degree in Mass Media Arts and Journalism but also completed various business courses that she did not think she would ever need.

“I very much enjoyed the journalism part of my degree at Clarion,” Nevel explained. “I always had that curiosity, but my dad always wanted me to do something with business. He thought it was something I could always use down the road.”

Unquestionably, the years in the foodservice industry mixed with business knowledge have helped Michelle’s over the last 11 months as the business has found some other ways to serve customers via pop-up shop partnerships and open mic nights which have allowed Michelle’s Cafe to be seen by new people.

“What I loved about Michelle’s is it is a place where people can go with a group and enjoy the people or someone can come in and feel okay being completely anonymous. I think no matter what you decide you want your experience to be, everyone can still have the same connection.

“Someone told me that Michelle’s Cafe is the ‘living room’ of Clarion. I really like that people feel that comfort and have a shared experience.”

Growing up in Butler is where Nevel had her first memorable experience with small businesses and coffee shops. For several years, she enjoyed going to Cummings Candy & Coffee, a place in the Butler community where people from all walks of life could feel included. It was a place that working professionals working on Main Street would go, besides high school kids. Now, she has her own place that she is continuing to make a comfortable space for all.

“I always loved coffee shops and local businesses because they become a part of the community and help people get into a larger community that exists in a small town. It has helped me build great friendships and connections.”

While the business has continued to do well over the last 11 months, it has not always been easy as she took over operations in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. But now, after gaining experience and getting this big transitional year under her belt, she is hopeful to re-evaluate and determine the ways she believes Michelle’s Cafe can become more flexible.

“Something you quickly realize as a business owner is you have to be more flexible than you thought you would have to be,” explained Nevel. “We have dealt with 15 to 20 percent capacity, different masking requirements, and supply chain issues. We have had to get creative and figure out a different way on how we can serve people with what we have available.

“I hope I can soon kind of stick my head up from the sand to be more flexible. I want to work with more local businesses and promote Michelle’s as more of a community space and branch out to try some new things.”

Catering and private parties continue to be one of Nevel’s favorite aspects of her job, but she’s excited about possibly hosting different community events like coffee tastings while also going with her entire staff to do some community service projects to give back to the town of Clarion.

“I want to continue what Michelle’s is, but just with a little twist. There are some other local businesses that we started working with, like Elmo Fired Beans out of Knox. We want to find other ways to switch it up and highlight those other local places to expose ourselves to what else is out there and around us.”

To get here, Nevel shared her satisfaction with her staff members, as well as her appreciation to her parents and previous bosses who helped her gain knowledge of what products she would want to sell in her shop someday. This support system has helped make it another successful year for Michelle’s Cafe and an exciting last 11 months for Nevel.

“I just want everyone to know how much I appreciate our customers, Clarion, and I am really excited to see what’s in store for the future.”

Michelle’s Cafe, located at 611 Main Street in Clarion, offers a variety of food and beverage options, including a full espresso bar, coffee, tea, smoothies, milkshakes, gelato, pie, bagels, scones, muffins, sandwiches, soups, salads, and daily lunch specials.

