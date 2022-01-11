Oil City YMCA to Host American Red Cross Lifeguard Course to Help With Lifeguard Shortage

OIL CITY, Pa. – The Oil City YMCA will offer an American Red Cross Lifeguard Certification Course from February 21 through February 27, 2022, to help with the local lifeguard shortage.

The course is a blended learning course that allows participants to do the coursework online and the in-water portion at the YMCA pool. Through videos, group discussion, and hands-on practice, you’ll learn teamwork, rescue and surveillance skills, First Aid and CPR/AED, and other skills you need to work as a lifeguard.

The class is taught by YMCA Aquatics Instructor, Jennifer Kissell McClellan.

COURSE DATES



– Online portion February 21-25th (at your convenience)– February 26th from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.– February 27th from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

COST:

$200 for YMCA Members

$225 for Non-members

*Covers class materials and certification card.

Class registration is available ONLINE HERE or at the Oil City YMCA.

For more information about the Oil City YMCA and Y programs, please visit the YMCA website at www.oilcityymca.org, call 814-677-3000, and follow the Y on Facebook.

The YMCA hours are Monday through Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The YMCA is open on Sundays, January through March from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

(Article submitted by Michelle Murray, Marketing & Membership Director, Clarion County YMCA, Oil City YMCA, and YMCA Camp Coffman)

Oil City YMCA and exploreVenango.com have partnered to provide the community with YMCA News. This is an exclusive article only found on exploreVenango.com.

