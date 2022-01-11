Police Say Homicide Investigation Ongoing, News Conference to Be Held at Later Date

ROCKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police are continuing to urge the public to remain patient as officials continue to investigate the December 12 shooting death of an Allegheny County man in Rockland Township, Venango County.

“The Pennsylvania State Police is committed to seek justice for all parties and requests the public to remain patient as we continue to actively investigate this incident and provide regular investigative updates to the Office of the Venango County District Attorney,” said Troop E Community Services Officer Trooper Michelle McGee-Morrison in a release issued late Tuesday morning.

According to the release, a joint news conference, with Pennsylvania State Police and the Venango County District Attorney, will be held after the investigation has been completed and a decision regarding appropriate charges has been made.

Police say they will not entertain requests for interviews until that time.

The investigation began when troopers were dispatched to 279 Carls Road around 2:26 a.m. on Sunday, December 12, for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival at the scene, the victim – 29-year-old Peter Bernardo Spencer of Allegheny County – was found dead in the front yard of the residence, due to multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

A known 25-year-old male suspect and three other individuals were detained and questioned at the Franklin State Police barracks.

All four individuals were released after consultation with the Venango County District Attorney Shawn White, pending further investigation.

Police said multiple firearms, ballistic evidence, controlled substances, and other items were seized from the scene.

An autopsy was completed on December 14. Autopsy results from a forensics pathologist are pending.

“This investigation is ongoing pending autopsy results, toxicology reports, ballistic reports, and laboratory results. No charges have been filed as of January 10, 2022,” the release states.

“Upon conclusion of this investigation, (District Attorney White) will review the case and all forensic reports and make a charging recommendation.”

The case, which is being classified as a homicide, is being investigated by the Troop E Major Case Team.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Tpr. Hagan at 814-676-6596.

