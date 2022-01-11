Say What?!: Canadian Woman Reunited With Missing Cat After 12 Years

CANADA – An Ontario, Canada, woman whose cat fled from her home in the summer of 2010 was reunited with the missing feline when her pet turned up at a shelter 12 years later.

Christine De Castro, of Kitchener, said she received a phone call from Vaughan Animal Services on New Year’s Day saying one of her pets had been found, and she was initially confused after verifying that her cat and two dogs were at home.

