Who’s Hiring in Clarion County

Several Positions Available Through All Seasons Temporaries Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Grinder – Franklin

1st shift $11/hr Non Exempt

Potential for Temp to Perm

Must pass pre employment screening

Must be able to read blueprints

Must be able to follow safety guidelines

Physical requirements: bending, kneeling, lifting, pushing and pulling

Job Description:

Perform bending/forming techniques

Read micrometers and calipers

Examine product to make sure it meets specs

Maintain proper documentation

Maintain a clean work space

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Paint – Franklin

Train on 1st, move to 3rd

$11/hr Non-Exempt

Potential for Temp to Perm

Must pass pre employment screening

Must be able to read blueprints

Must be able to follow safety guidelines

Physical requirements: bending, kneeling, lifting, pushing and pulling

Job Description:

Read work order

Perform hand spray paint techniques

Use various hand tools

Paint in flat, vertical, horizontal and overhead positions

Examine product to make sure it meets specs

Maintain proper documentation

Maintain a clean work space

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

CAD Drafter

This job is located in Franklin, Pa.

Monday through Friday

$17 to $25/hr. Non-exempt

Long Term Assignment

Weekly Pay

Responsibilities:

Create CAD models and detailed drawings to capture process, dimensions, inspections, and other pertinent engineering information utilizing knowledge of engineering principles

Work with other engineers and designers to ensure consistent and quality engineering design output

Collaborate as needed with shop employees regarding designs in manufacturing

Qualifications:

Pass pre-employment screening

A.S. Engineering with mechanical/ electrical focus, or equivalent experience

Proficient with Autodesk CAD tools. (Inventor, AutoCAD, Vault)

Experience with SAP business systems desired

Personable with excellent verbal/written communication skills and time management

High level of initiative with the ability to work independently and as a part of a broader team

Experience with the design of industrial heavy equipment and machinery desired

Understanding of manufacturing techniques and assembly processes desired

Physical Requirements:

Ability to sit, stand. walk, kneel, reach, and lift up to 20 lbs. on occasion.

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Stick Layers and Bin Tenders – Marienville

$13/hour – 1st and 2nd shifts available – Non-exempt

Job Requirements:

Ability to lift, bend, twist, and stand for duration shift

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must have steel-toed boots

Must have general mathematical skills

Must abide by all safety protocols

Understand lockout protocols

Must be able to work with a team

Duties (but not limited to):

Stack and sort lumber in appropriate slots

Count pieces in stacks

Tag bundles

Operate machines and make sure they do not jam

Clean machines when they are down

Maintain clean work spaces

For more information, call 814-437-2148 or send your resume to [email protected]

Assembly/Crater

Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

$11/hr – Non-exempt

Potential for temporary to permanent

Qualified candidates must:

Pass Pre-Employment Screening

Be able to lift up to 40lbs

Be able to bend, kneel, push and pull

Have prior experience with hand/power tools

Follow all safety rules

Be reliable

Have steel toe boots

Job Description (but not limited to):

Assemble product

Prepare product for shipping

Assist with building crates for product

Maintain clean work space

For more information, call 814-437-2148 or send your resume to [email protected]

Full-Time Social Worker

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 currently has an opening for a Full-Time Social Worker.

This position works IU wide.

Full-time, 185-day, professional union position with salary and benefits as per the collective bargaining agreement. Requires valid certification/licensure in PA for School Social Worker. Acts 24, 34, 114, 126, 151, and 168 clearances are required.

Application Deadline: January 12, 2022

Send application packet to Teresa Baker via email, [email protected], or mail to Riverview Intermediate Unit 6, 270 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA, 16214. Application packet includes, but not limited to, letter of interest, standard application, clearances, certifications, transcripts, and any related training certifications/trainings (mandated reporter, suicide prevention, trauma, SAP, etc.).

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 reserves the right to withdraw this posting without filling the position.





Maintenance/Custodial Support

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 currently has an opening for a Maintenance/Custodial Support person at its headquarters.

This position is a full-time position (260 days) and requires a valid high school diploma and Acts 34, 114, and 151 clearances, previous experience in maintenance preferred. This is a bargaining unit position. Hours are (9:30 am – 5:00 pm), there are some days that are shifted to cover events or absences.

General Responsibilities include (but are not limited to): Providing the best care, safety, welfare, and security for the students in RIU’s care; providing general building maintenance both internally and externally; cleaning and custodial functions; moving classrooms; making deliveries and accepting deliveries; support training events and meetings; care and general maintenance for a fleet of vehicles; and coordinating with RIU6 and school district personnel to meet the needs of each classroom setting and location.

Application Deadline: January 26, 2022

Send application packet to Teresa Baker via email, [email protected], or mail to Riverview Intermediate Unit 6, 270 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA, 16214. Application packet includes, but not limited to, letter of interest, standard application, clearances, certifications, transcripts, and any related training certifications/trainings (mandated reporter, suicide prevention, trauma, SAP, etc.).

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 reserves the right to withdraw this posting without filling the position.





Full-Time Care Attendant

VNA Extended Care Services

VNA Extended Care Services is looking to hire a full-time employee to assist with their consumers in the Adult Daily Living Center.

The Adult Daily Living Center’s hours are Monday – Friday 7:30 am – 4:30 pm.

Requirements:

High School Diploma or GED

Valid PA Driver’s License

Reliable transportation

Current CPR

Experience preferred but not required

Full-time employees are eligible for Paid Time Off, Health, Dental, and Vision Insurance, Supplemental Policies, and more!

Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Rd, Clarion, PA, 16214.

For more information please contact Human Resources at 814-297-8400. EOE





Milieu Therapist

UPMC Northwest

UPMC Northwest currently has an opening for a Milieu Therapist in its Seneca Facility.

Job ID: 648407676

Status: Full-Time

Regular/Temporary: Regular

Shift: Variable

Facility: UPMC Northwest

Department: Behavioral Health Inpat

Location: 100 Fairfield Drive, Seneca PA 16346

Union Position: No

Salary Range: $15.44 to $22.66 / hour

Description:

Are you interested in building a rewarding career with a national leader in the treatment of mental health?

UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca, PA is seeking passionate Milieu Therapists to join their team!

Apply Today!

UPMC offers unit tours/job shadow opportunities to interested candidates.

The Milieu Therapist role is a great opportunity to gain valuable experience in the behavioral health field while gaining exposure to different patient populations and a variety of mental health diagnoses. Candidates must be able to work various shifts and rotating weekends/holidays.

The starting rate for this position is $14.88, prior to crediting for any applicable experience beyond the minimum listed requirements for this role. Plus earn an additional $1.10/hr for afternoon/evening shifts.

Purpose: The Milieu Therapist I perform assigned tasks and participates as a member of the multi-disciplinary team, in various aspects of patient care with an emphasis on therapeutic activities conducted with assigned individuals and groups.

Facilitate or co-facilitate psychoeducational and therapeutic activity groups effectively

Encourage or assist patients to perform activities of daily living

Accompany patients to out-of-building activities and appointments

Document in the Medical Record according to established policies

Manage crisis situations effectively using positive approaches

Demonstrate effective milieu management skills, which promote positive patient experiences

Maintain a safe and therapeutic environment

Provide clinical interventions assessed by client needs

Coordinate patient groups and activities

Participate in interdisciplinary meetings and other activities

Maintain on-going communication with appropriate staff

Perform assigned work in a timely and productive manner

Completes 1:1 meeting with assigned patients to assess how they are currently doing

Complete observations of patients as ordered, following all guidelines

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree in a Human Services field such as Social Work, Psychology or Counseling from an accredited College or University required. Other fields of study may be considered with coursework of at least 12 credits in Human Services

in a Human Services field such as Social Work, Psychology or Counseling from an accredited College or University required. Mental Health experience preferred, not required

Ability to communicate both orally and in writing

Relevant group/individuals experience with therapeutic and leisure-oriented activities is preferred

Physically capable of providing direct total physical care to unpredictable behavioral health patients as necessary, including lifting, supporting, running towards or away from areas where problems are occurring and pushing and pulling equipment such as wheelchairs

May in the course of their job duties be in rooms where medications are stored. No contact with medications is allowed. In the course of duties may be asked to distribute medications to the nurse at the bedside. Access to medications is limited to the distribution of the medication to the nurse

Licensure, Certifications, and Clearances:

CCMC within 60 days of hire or transfer into department

Basic Life Support (BLS) OR Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR)

Comprehensive Crisis Management (CCMC)

Act 34

OAPSA

UPMC is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Disability/Veteran

Total Rewards:

More than just competitive pay and benefits, UPMC’s Total Rewards package cares for you in all areas of life — because we believe that you’re at your best when receiving the support you need: professional, personal, financial, and more.

UPMC’s Values:

At UPMC, they’re driven by shared values that guide their work and keep them accountable to one another. Their Values of Quality & Safety, Dignity & Respect, Caring & Listening, Responsibility & Integrity, Excellence & Innovation play a vital role in creating a cohesive, positive experience for employees, patients, health plan members, and the community. Ready to join them? Apply today.

Current UPMC employees must apply in HR Direct





Dialysis Resource Nurse

UPMC Northwest

UPMC Northwest currently has an opening for a Dialysis Resource Nurse in its Seneca Facility.

Job ID: 820404016

Status: Full-Time

Regular/Temporary: Regular

Shift: Day Job

Facility: UPMC Northwest

Department: Float Pool

Location: 100 Fairfield Drive, Seneca PA 16346

Union Position: No

Salary Range: $27.24 to $38.18 / hour

Description:

Join the UPMC Northwest Team as a Dialysis Resource Nurse and receive a comprehensive benefits package that goes beyond compensation, medical coverage, and savings plans to help you be your best at home and at work.

Full Time

3 – 4 days/week

Rotating Weekends

Float Pool Incentive: 10% differential is added to base pay

Sign-On Bonus: $15,000

Sign-on bonus available with one year of experience and a 2-year work commitment

The Professional Staff Nurse is a valued step in the UPMC nursing career ladder, with opportunities for continued growth and advancement. Title and salary will be determined based on education and nursing experience.

Responsibilities:

Demonstrates knowledge of adult learning principles (and/or teaching children if applicable) and applies in teaching of patients, families, students, and new staff

Provides detailed and appropriate teaching to patients and families to effectively guide them through the episode of care as well as transition to another level of care and/or home

Supports the development of students, new staff, and colleagues, may serve as a preceptor

Creates an environment of open dialogue, inquiry, and continuous development by asking for feedback and improving practice

Applies the nursing process within the framework of Relationship Based Care to create a healing environment

Formulates daily goals and a plan of care for patients that involves the patient as a partner and considers the individual needs of the patient in a holistic manner

Demonstrates critical thinking in the identification of clinical, social, safety, psychological and spiritual issues for patient care within an episode of care

Practices solid communication skills, and is able to articulate and translate the patient’s condition to other care providers and to negotiate and make recommendations for changes in patient care and unit practices

Promotes communication between caregivers. Incorporates national professional organization as well as business unit and health system’s goals to improve patient safety, quality, and satisfaction

Creates a caring and compassionate patient-focused experience by building healing relationships with patients, families, and colleagues

Demonstrates accountability for professional development that improves the quality of professional practice and the quality of patient care

Actively participates in unit-based shared governance, goal setting and supports the change and transition process to improve quality of care and the practice environment

Serves as a highly engaged and full partner on the care team and responds willingly to care team members needs for assistance and partnership

Participates in work that improves patient care and the professional practice environment. Adapts to change and demonstrates flexibility with the change process

Actively participates in department or unit-specific quality improvement efforts. Identifies opportunities for quality improvement to colleagues and management

Takes personal responsibility in improving patient satisfaction with the quality of care and service

Utilizes research and evidence-based practice to support improvement in clinical care: identifies research issues or articles related to clinical specialty or areas of interest, discusses opportunities for quality improvement at multidisciplinary rounds, and influences patients’ plans of care

In the event there is no patients requiring dialysis, the nurse will assist as a resource nurse, inserting IVs, midlines, small-bore feeding tubes, and all other duties as assigned

Qualifications:

Demonstrate the knowledge and skills necessary to provide care and/or interact appropriately to the ages of the patients served by his/her assigned unit as specified below.

Demonstrate knowledge of the principles of growth and development over the life span and possess the ability to assess data reflective of the patient’s status and interpret the appropriate information needed to identify each patient’s requirements relative to his/her age-specific needs and to provide the care needs as described in the department policy and procedures.

Ability to establish and maintain positive, caring relationships with executives, managers, physicians, non-physician providers, ancillary and support staff, other departments, and patients/families.

Ability to work productively and effectively within a complex environment, handle multiple/changing priorities and specialized equipment.

Good clinical judgment with critical thinking, analytical and problem-solving abilities are required as related to various aspects of patient care.

Critical thinking skills are necessary to exercise and to lead others in the application of the nursing process.

Mobility and visual manual dexterity. Physical stamina for frequent walking, standing, lifting, and positioning of patients.

Licensure, Certifications, and Clearances:

UPMC approved national certification preferred

Current licensure as a Registered Professional Nurse either in the state where the facility is located or in a state covered by a licensure compact agreement with the state where the facility is located

CPR required based on AHA standards that include both a didactic and skills demonstration component within 30 days of hire

Dialysis experience preferred but not required

Minimum six months experience required

BSN preferred.

Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) within 1 year of hire

Basic Life Support (BLS)

Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR)

Registered Nurse (RN)

Act 33 with renewal

Act 34 with renewal

Act 73 with renewal

OAPSA

Total Rewards:

More than just competitive pay and benefits, UPMC’s Total Rewards package cares for you in all areas of life — because we believe that you’re at your best when receiving the support you need: professional, personal, financial, and more.

UPMC’s Values:

At UPMC, they’re driven by shared values that guide their work and keep them accountable to one another. Their Values of Quality & Safety, Dignity & Respect, Caring & Listening, Responsibility & Integrity, Excellence & Innovation play a vital role in creating a cohesive, positive experience for employees, patients, health plan members, and the community. Ready to join them? Apply today.

Current UPMC employees must apply in HR Direct





Multiple Positions at UFP Parker

Universal Forest Products

Universal Forest Products, in Parker, currently has Multiple Positions opening in its facility.

Afternoon Maintenance

Job Duties:

Performs regular, preventative maintenance on all machinery, equipment, tools, and building

Assists in the repair of woodworking machinery, infeed/outfeed systems, hand tools, and forklifts in accordance with diagrams, operating manuals, and manufacturer specifications

Orders supplies and parts as required

Performs preventive maintenance as scheduled

Maintains records of repair and maintenance activities

Performs duties consistent with established safety rules and procedures

Maintains a clean and organized work area

Participates in safety, CI and other programs and meetings

Prepares various reports as required

Performs other duties as required

Mill-Day and Afternoon Shift

Job Duties:

Moves and secures lumber products and other materials according to instructions

Stacks finished products according to predetermined bundle sizes and/or customer requirements

Labels material based on the following specifications: type, size, and count

Applies individual tags to material before/after treating/production

Uses a staple gun and troubleshoots equipment

Bands, bundles and secures material, including attaching corner protectors and loading sticks

Follows instructions for stacking material properly and according to company policy and customer requirements

Ensures correct quantities and material are strapped, labeled before leaving the work area

Maintains accurate inventory of tags and reports any problems or discrepancies to supervisor

Records production on production sheets

Maintains a clean and organized work area

Assists with other work areas by moving material, loading and unloading material carts

Participates in safety, CI and other programs and meetings

Performs other duties as required

Truss Assembler-Day and Afternoon Shift

Job Duties:

Secures and maintains correct component parts and supplies required for the operation (plates, nails, staples, fasteners, etc.)

Completes work area set up

Fits parts together in accordance with prescribed manner and in accordance with quality standards

Operates presses and machinery in addition to hand tools as required to complete assembly process

Stacks completed products in accordance with established procedures, and if required, may cover, label and band components/finished product

Ensures work area is safe, clean and organized, and that equipment is safe to operate

Completes pre-shift/startup equipment inspection checklist and reports any problems or concerns

Maintains a clean and orderly work environment

Provides basic TPM to equipment and completes TPM paperwork when required

Maintains production records as required

Checks materials and finished products to ensure compliance with standards

Performs duties consistent with established safety and quality procedures, rules, and standards

Participates in safety, CI and other programs and meetings

Performs other duties as assigned

Industrial Assemblers-Day

Job Duties:

Secures and maintains correct component parts and supplies required for the operation

Completes work area set up

Fits parts together in accordance with prescribed instructions and in accordance with quality standards

Operates hand tools as required to complete assembly process

Stacks completed products in accordance with established procedures, and if required, may cover, label, and band components/finished product

Ensures work area is safe, clean and organized, and that equipment is safe to operate

Completes pre-shift/startup equipment inspection checklist and reports any problems or concerns

Maintains a clean and orderly work environment

Maintains production records as required

Checks materials and finished products to ensure they are compliant with standards

Performs duties consistent with established safety and quality procedures, rules, and standards

Participates in safety, CI and other programs and meetings

Performs other duties as assigned

Wall Builders-Emlenton-Day

Job Duties:

Secures and maintains correct component parts and supplies required for the operation (plates, nails, staples, fasteners, etc.)

Completes work area set up

Fits parts together in accordance with prescribed manner and in accordance with quality standards

Operates presses and machinery in addition to hand tools as required to complete assembly process

Stacks completed products in accordance with established procedures, and if required, may cover, label and band components/finished product

Ensures work area is safe, clean and organized, and that equipment is safe to operate

Completes pre-shift/startup equipment inspection checklist and reports any problems or concerns

Maintains a clean and orderly work environment

Provides basic TPM to equipment and completes TPM paperwork when required

Maintains production records as required

Checks materials and finished products to ensure compliance with standards

Performs duties consistent with established safety and quality procedures, rules, and standards

Participates in safety, CI, and other programs and meetings

Performs other duties as assigned

CNC Operator-Day Shift

Job Duties:

Secures and maintains material and supplies required on the operation according to production sheets

Completes work area set up

Operates and feeds the machine in a safe and efficient manner, and according to established procedures

Continually watches the machine to ensure quality

Stacks completed products in accordance with established procedures, and if required, may cover, label and band components/finished product

May operate hand tools to complete the production process

Ensures work area is safe, clean and organized, and that equipment is safe to operate

Completes pre-shift/startup equipment inspection checklist and reports any problems or concerns

Maintains a clean and orderly work environment

Maintains production records as required

Checks materials and finished products to ensure compliance with standards

Performs duties consistent with established safety and quality procedures, rules, and standards

May perform preventive maintenance as specified

Participates in safety, CI and other programs and meetings

Performs other duties as assigned

Benefits currently offered to UFP employees:

$1.50 more an hour shift differential for afternoon shift

Medical insurance

Health savings account with company contribution

Dental insurance

Vision insurance

Basic and voluntary life insurance

Disability insurance

401(k) plan with company match

Paid vacation and holidays

Stock purchase program with employee discount

Educational reimbursement

Wellness programs and challenges

Other supplemental benefits

Apply online and schedule a tour. See where your career path leads you!

WWW.UFPI.COM/CAREERS

Any questions may be directed to Shelly Kaltenbach, Field Recruiter.

Email: [email protected]

Cell (call or text): 814-316-1033

Office: 724-399-2992

Walk-in applications can be taken at their Parker location, 116 N River Ave. Parker, PA 16049.





Warehouse Worker/ Delivery Driver

Clarion Fruit Company

Clarion Fruit Company currently has an opening for a Delivery Driver/ Warehouse Worker in Clarion, Pa.

This is a full-time entry-level position.

Individual must have a clean driving record, be dependable, friendly, and neat.

For further information, please call 814-226-8070.





Part-Time Distribution Coordinator

PA Great Outdoors

PA Great Outdoors currently has an opening for a Part-Time Distribution Coordinator.

Duties Include:

Distribution and keeping accurate electronic records of the fulfillment of tourism information throughout Cameron, Clarion, Forest, Elk, & Jefferson counties in their branded display racks.

This position is also responsible for receiving and inventory control at their warehouse.

Clean driving record required to operate their company van.

Wednesday-Friday 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

For more information email [email protected] or call (814)849-5197





Multiple Career Opportunities with Venango County

County of Venango

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for the following positions Service Coordinator II Outreach, Service Coordinator II CYFS Ongoing, Crisis Investigation Specialist, and Department Clerk III Substance Use Department.

Service Coordinator II Outreach ($15.25/hr plus $750 sign-on bonuses)

Service Coordinator II CYFS Ongoing ($15.25/hr plus $750 sign-on bonuses and $1,000 retention bonuses)

Crisis Investigation Specialist ($16.63/hr plus $750 sign-on bonuses and $1,000 retention bonuses)

Department Clerk III Substance Use Department ($9.60/hr)

All positions are full-time, 40 hrs./wk.

Venango County provides 15 paid holidays, paid vacations, and paid sick time; employer-paid individual coverage for medical, dental, and life insurance, employer-paid family vision; along with an excellent pension plan. Qualified candidates must pass an interview. Successful candidates will work with the county to complete the clearance and drug screening process. All background checks must reflect acceptable results.

Job qualifications and deadlines to apply are obtainable online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov or www.indeed.com.

County applications must be completed and returned to Venango County Human Resources, Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex, 1 Dale Ave., Franklin, PA 16323 by established deadlines.

Late applications are not considered.

You can download an application by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form. Or, application and job description can also be provided via email upon request. Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at [email protected]

**Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V





RNs, LPNs and CNAs

Presbyterian SeniorCare Network

Presbyterian SeniorCare Network – Oil City is hiring for a variety of clinical positions!

They have a variety of shifts and scheduling options available.

Clinical Openings: RNs, LPNs, Certified Nurse’s Aides

Don’t forget to ask them about their sign-on bonuses for select positions!

About Presbyterian SeniorCare Network:

At Presbyterian SeniorCare Network, their standards of care have never been higher. They are looking to hire new compassionate team members to join their team to help in making aging easier® for all of their patients and residents. If you’re looking for a meaningful career, consider a position with them. During these unprecedented times, the Greatest Generation deserves a great act of love and their compassionate team members are ready to welcome you.

What They Offer at Presbyterian SeniorCare Network:

Medical, Dental, Vision

Company-paid life insurance for full-time employees

Employee Referral Bonuses

Recognition Program

Free Parking

Tuition Reimbursement

Person-centered onboarding

A rewarding career with an opportunity to make a difference

APPLY NOW! www.careersatsrcare.org

Presbyterian SeniorCare Network is an equal opportunity employer.





Quality Assurance-Risk Management

County of Clarion

The Clarion County Developmental Disability (DD) department currently has an opening for a Quality Assurance-Risk Management position.

POSITION: DD Quality Assurance-Risk Management, Non-exempt, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Developmental Disability (DD), Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $31,200.00-$34,320.00

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 yearly stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: December 28, 2021

HOW TO APPLY: A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are available at: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB: To ensure the health and safety of individuals being served and to ensure program compliance with regulations.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS OF JOB:

Complete a quality assessment and improvement process on all Developmental Disabilities providers in Clarion County Review, approve and/or deny Variance Requests Become a Certified Investigator by attending CIT training Ensure individuals are eligible for DD services and offer a choice of SC entities Create the Quality Management (QM) Plan that reflects how Clarion Administrative Entity (EI) will measure, remediate, and improve its performance in a manner consistent with the department’s QM Strategy. This will ensure sustained compliance with Waiver assurances and to contribute towards achieving the Department’s identified priorities for improvement. Ensure that Clarion County AE manages its Waiver Capacity. This includes the overall process of properly maintaining the AE’s Waiver Capacity Commitment which includes following department approved policies and procedures relating to Waiver Capacity Commitment, Maintaining Reserved Capacity (including the tracking of individuals due to hospitalization or rehabilitation care), Waiver Residential Vacancy Management and management of Unanticipated Emergencies. Manage the PUNS Process to ensure that those with Emergency needs are prioritized correctly Ensure that all individuals accessing services and supports are eligible for funding and have had their Service Preference and Level of Care determined, been assessed through the Statewide Needs Assessment, and that Financial Eligibility has been determined Ensure that all transfers in and out of Clarion County are handled in a manner approved by ODP Ensure that gaps in services are identified and that services are sought to fill those gaps Actively ensure that choice of Provider and Services is offered to individuals Ensure that individuals have received the Notice of Fair Hearing Rights and that the AE implements Department decisions Supports the Provider community by providing technical assistance in claims resolution Ensure that all waiver records are maintained, and that access is granted in accordance with Department processes Ensure that Individual Support Plans (ISPs) are reviewed, approved, and authorized for all Waiver/ base services Oversee the implementation of the ISP to ensure services and supports arc being provided to meet the individual’s needs and that progress towards outcomes is being documented Incident Management — Review and approve/disapprove incident reports within the time frames established by ODP. Finalize Certified Investigations and ensure that recommendations are implemented to ensure client health and safety Oversee the Independent Monitoring for Quality provider and act as liaison when needed between entities to ensure issues are followed up on and the loop has been closed Share information with Provider agencies and facilitate various County meetings such as the ID Provider Meeting or Risk Management Meetings

OTHER DUTIES OF THE JOB:

Attend staffing, training, and other meetings as required Performs other job-related work as required

SUPERVISION EXCERCISED:

None

SUPERVISION RECIEVED:

Receives instruction and guidance from the Developmental Disabilities Deputy Administrator.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

Works indoors with adequate workspace, lighting, temperatures, and ventilation Works with average indoor exposure to noise, but subject to frequent disruptions and stress Normal indoor exposure to dust/dirt Works in conditions of potential outbursts or disruptive behavior of clients Travels frequently during all seasons and is exposed to outdoor elements, including snow and icy roadways Works frequently outside the office and is exposed to above average dust/dirt/odors and smoke Periodically works beyond normal work hours

PHYSICAL AND MENTAL CONDITIONS:

Must possess the ability to record, convey, and present information, explain procedures, and follow instructions Must be able to sit and/or drive for long periods throughout the workday, with intermittent periods of standing, walking, bending, twisting, and reaching as necessary to carry out essential duties of job. Dexterity requirements range from simple to coordinated movements of fingers/hands, feet/legs, torso necessary to carry out duties of job Sedentary work, with occasional lifting/carrying of objects with a maximum weight of ten pounds Must be able to cope with the physical and mental stress of the position Must be able to physically and mentally react quickly in the event of a disturbance or physical outbreak Must be able to pay close attention to details and concentrate on work

QUALIFICATIONS

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor’s Degree in a related social service field. Two years of experience working in the field of Developmental Disabilities.

Necessary Special Requirement: Must possess a Pennsylvania driver’s license.

CLEARANCES:

Must work in conjunction with the employer to apply for Act 34 PA State Police Criminal History, Act 151 PA Child Abuse, and FBI clearances prior to employment. All clearances must reflect acceptable results

Must not appear on Preclusion Lists as defined by “Pennsylvania’s Medical Assistance Bulletin 99-11-05 Provider Screening of Employees and Contractors for Exclusion from Participating in Federal Healthcare Programs”

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES REQUIRED:

Must be able to speak and understand the English language in an understandable manner to carry out essential job duties. Must possess considerable knowledge of the principles and practices of performance measurement and quality management Must have considerable knowledge of the principles and methods applied to the collecting, reviewing, analyzing, and interpreting statistical data Must have considerable knowledge of modern office management methods Must be able to plan, organize and direct the work of others Must be able to comprehend program goals, objectives, and operations and to relate them to administrative analysis Must possess knowledge of the current social, economic, and health problems and resources as they relate to the field of developmental disabilities Must possess knowledge of the basic principles and methods involved in working with mentally disabled adults and children Must be able to exercise judgment and discretion in applying and interpreting departmental policies and procedures Must be able to establish and maintain effective working relationships with other administrative officials and the public Must be able to express ideas clearly and concisely both orally and in written form Must possess the ability to maintain confidentiality in regard to client information and records Must have transportation available and a willingness to travel for work-related job duties

HOW TO APPLY:

A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Please submit an application to:

Human Resources Administration Building

Second Floor

330 Main Street

Clarion, PA 16214

Applications are available:

Online by visiting: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214 • By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: January 11, at 4:00 PM.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Aramark currently has openings for Food Service Workers, General Workers, Cooks, and more at its Clarion University facility.

Come be a part of the action! Join their Clarion University dining team!

There will be a hiring event held on January 10th and 11th, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 840 Wood Street, Clarion PA 16214.

Text CLAHIRING to 63000 to RSVP for an interview.

After the interview, offers for open positions will be made at this event.

CLICK HERE for more information on this event.





Business Manager- Keystone School District

Keystone School District

Keystone School District currently has an opening for a Business Manager.

Position Available March 1, 2022.

Requirements: Bachelors Degree in Business Administration, Business Management Accounting, or related field – MBA preferred.

Minimum 3 years experience in the financial field, business management, and administrative functions. Strong interpersonal and communication skills. Demonstrated decision-making and problem-solving abilities. Salary commensurate with experience and education.

Submit cover letter, resume, and references to Mrs. Teresa Young, Superintendent, 451 Huston Avenue, Knox, PA 16232.

Deadline for applications is January 15, 2022.





Multiple Positions at American Legion

Clarion American Legion Post #66

The Clarion American Legion Post #66 currently has multiple openings.

The post is hiring immediately for the following positions:

Bartenders

Cook/Assistant Bartenders

Wait Staff

Hours are flexible.

The Clarion Legion is located at 530 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214.

Interested applicants, please apply in person after 2 p.m.





Full-Time Probation Aide

Forest County Probation Department

The Forest County Probation Department is seeking a full-time Probation Aide.

This position has a significant amount of contact with individuals involved in the criminal justice system and the general public.

Computer, communication, and accounting experience are required.

Minimum education is an Associate Degree.

Please send resumes to Forest County Probation Department, 526 Elm Street Box 8, Tionesta, PA 16353. EOE.





Many Positions at Colony Homes

Colony Factory Crafted Homes

Colony Factory Crafted Homes, in Shippenville, currently has openings in multiple departments.

Colony Factory Crafted Homes (operating under new ownership), a division of Cavco Industries Inc. headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, is one of the largest manufactured home builders in the United States. Colony Homes, with its Shippenville, Pennsylvania facility, has consistently been a leader and innovator in the systems-built housing market since opening its doors in 1988.

Colony Homes prides itself on intertwining day-to-day operations with its core values of Integrity, Trust, Create Teamwork to Win, Relationships Matter, Curious to be Better, and Diversity of Thinking and Debate. These values are used throughout their facility as the foundation to their success.

For the past 34 years, their success has been on the dedicated employees that build their homes, and the retailers that sell them in a 15-state area.

Colony Homes is in search of driven candidates with great work ethics and motivation are encouraged to apply to be a part of their family, and experience the opportunity to learn various skills to become proficient at the following construction trade knowledge:

Welding

Plumbing

Framing/Carpentry

Electrical

Siding

Roofing

Cabinet Construction

Cabinet Installation

Carpet/Flooring Installation

Material Handling

Forklift Operation

And More…

Full-time position: Monday – Friday, Day Shift, Pay up to an average of $25.50/hour

Benefits:

Paid Vacation

Paid Personal Days

401K

Life Insurance (Company Paid)

AD&D Insurance (Company Paid)

Health Insurance

Dental Insurance

Vision Discount Policy

10 Paid Holidays

Safety Incentive Program

Skills & Qualifications:

Dependability

Efficiency

Attention to Detail

Safety Conscious

Ability to Follow Directions

An ideal production employee must be willing to learn quickly and enjoy “hands on” work alongside peers.

Wages:

After a 45-day union probationary period, the hourly rate will be based on the union contract incentive system, with rates up to an average of $25.50/hour.

Job Type: Full-time

Salary: $13.00 – $25.50 per hour

Schedule: Monday to Friday

Stop by the Colony Homes facility on Paint Boulevard, Shippenville, and apply today!





Field Marketing Representative/Underwriter

Farmers Mutual Fire Insurance Company

Farmers Mutual Fire Insurance Company is seeking a motivated individual to join their team.

Candidates will have the opportunity to pursue a career by marketing and underwriting property insurance.

The position involves fostering and developing relationships with an existing agency force and new agency appointments. Developing marketing strategies for products and services provided by the company to agents and policyholders.

A marketing representative/underwriter will gain an understanding of the principles of underwriting and operations within the department as well as the company by reviewing new business applications for acceptability, requesting additional information, if necessary, and accepting or rejecting risks per the company guidelines.

A successful candidate will have the ability to identify, analyze and solve problems as well as the ability to learn rapidly and adapt quickly to change. The position will require the ability to work independently and develop decision-making skills.

Good verbal and written communication skills and the ability to establish trust and effective working relationships with others on an external and internal basis are necessary.

This position provides competitive benefits and educational opportunities. Salary based upon experience.

Qualifications Include:

Associates Degree and/or equivalent education/experience

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent education and experience

Prior insurance experience is a plus but not necessary

Above-average interpersonal and relationship skills

Demonstrates good teamwork, judgment, and decision-making skills

Initiative-taking with strong organizational skills

Thorough knowledge of Microsoft Office software

Able to travel up to 50% of the time

Must possess a valid Pennsylvania driver’s license

Job Type: Full-time

Benefits:

401(k)

401(k) matching

Health insurance

Dental insurance

Vision insurance

Flexible spending account

Life insurance

Paid time off

Professional development assistance

Tuition reimbursement

Additional Benefits:

Remote work ability an option (Upon completion of training)

Availability of company car use for travel to agency visits

Schedule: Monday to Friday

To Apply: Send letter of interest and resume to: [email protected]





Temporary Long-Term Chemistry Teacher

Clarion-Area School District

Clarion-Area School District is currently accepting applications for a Temporary Long-Term Chemistry Teacher.

This is a temporary full-time position starting mid-January 2022.

Certification in Secondary Education Chemistry required.

Send letter of interest, resume, PA Standard Application, Act 34, 151, 114, and 168 clearances, copy of certificate, transcripts, and three letters of recommendation to:

Dr. Joseph Carrico, Superintendent

Clarion Area School District

221 Liberty Street

Clarion, PA 16214

E.O.E.

The deadline for submissions is January 6th, 2022.





Forensic Liaison

County of Clarion

The Clarion County Mental Health department currently has an opening for a Forensic Liaison.

POSITION: Forensic Liaison- Non-exempt, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Mental Health (MH), Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $31,200.00-$34,320.00

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 yearly stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: December 17, 2021

HOW TO APPLY: A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are available at: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB: This is an administrative position that provides assistance to Clarion County residents who are forensically hospitalized, incarcerated, inpatients at a Long-Term Structured Rehabilitation facility (LTSR) or Extended Acute Care treatment program (EAC). The Forensic Liaison will work closely with Warren State Hospital, Torrance State hospital, or any other state hospital in the Commonwealth. This position will collaborate with the facility and patients to provide services, case management, and other assistance through the County Mental Health Office.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS OF JOB:

Administratively case manage Clarion County residents who are forensically involved with MH/DD services Attend Mental Health Review Officer hearings (MHRO) as a Clarion County representative Attend treatment team meetings in person or over the phone for those that are hospitalized or in treatment facilities Assist with gathering information and required reports for admission to the LTSR Work closely with the LTSR staff with treatment planning and discharge coordination Assist the DD Program with forensically involved individuals Assist with the process of applying for Competency Evaluations and Restoration Complete follow–up meetings with those being discharged from correction centers and treatment facilities Make referrals to the Base Service Unit (BSU) and other community support programs when appropriate Assist with employment, mental health treatment, medical treatment, food, clothing, transportation and housing and any other Social Determinants of Health needs Communicate with the Dept. of Corrections (DOC) to ensure mental health service follow up upon release Provide liaison services to the Courts, District Attorney, Probation, Public Defender, private attorneys, corrections, law enforcement and the BSU Coordinate, schedule and attend meetings, trainings and works sessions as needed

OTHER DUTIES OF THE JOB:

Attend staffing, training, and other meetings as required Proficient with computer programs Performs other job-related work as required

SUPERVISION GIVEN:

Reports directly to the Mental Health Administrator/Deputy Administrator and receives occasional instructions and supervision regarding daily work duties.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

Works indoors with adequate lighting, temperature, and ventilation Works with average indoor exposure to noise and stress, but subject to frequent disruptions Works with average indoor exposure to dust/dirt, noise, stress, and disruptions Travels periodically to other work sites as needed

PHYSICAL AND MENTAL CONDITIONS:

Must possess ability to record, convey and present information, explain procedures, and follow instructions Must possess hearing, seeing, speaking, and reasoning senses necessary to carry out job duties Must be able to sit for long periods during the workday, with frequent standing, walking and occasional bending, twisting, stooping, reaching, and grasping as necessary to carry out essential job duties Dexterity requirements range from simple to coordinated movements of fingers/hands; to simple movements of feet/legs/torso as necessary to carry out job duties Light work, with occasional lifting/carrying of objects with weights of 20-30 pounds Must be able to cope with the physical and mental stress of the position Must be able to pay close attention to details and concentrate on work

QUALIFICATIONS

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor’s Degree and one year of mental health, criminal justice, or case management experience.

Necessary Special Requirement: Must possess a Pennsylvania driver’s license.

CLEARANCES:

Must work in conjunction with employer to apply for Act 34 PA State Police Criminal History, Act 151 PA Child Abuse and FBI clearances prior to employment. All clearances must reflect acceptable results

Must not appear on Preclusion Lists as defined by “Pennsylvania’s Medical Assistance Bulletin 99-11-05 Provider Screening of Employees and Contractors for Exclusion from Participating in Federal Healthcare Programs”

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES REQUIRED:

Must be able to speak and understand the English language and to follow oral and written instructions Must possess effective oral and written communication skills Must possess ability to function independently, have flexibility and personal integrity and the ability to work effectively with clients, authorities, co-workers, and others Must possess the technical knowledge of operating personal computers and other office equipment Must possess general knowledge of modern office practices and procedures and have the ability to apply same to essential duties of the job and develop efficiencies Must possess ability to perform simple math calculations with accuracy and reasonable speed Must possess ability to learn county, state and federal rules and regulations, procedures, and practices Must be willing and able to work within strict rules of confidentiality regarding client information and records Must possess ability to prepare and maintain files and reports Must be able to type with accuracy and efficiency Must possess the ability to compose replies to routine correspondence Must be comfortable working with a variety of computer applications and software Must possess excellent organizational skills and the ability to prioritize and coordinate several schedules and/or projects with accuracy and efficiency Must possess the skills necessary to prepare, edit and format grammatically correct written materials

HOW TO APPLY:

A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Please submit an application to:

Human Resources Administration Building

Second Floor

330 Main Street

Clarion, PA 16214

Applications are available:

Online by visiting: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214 • By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: December 31, 2021, at 4:00 PM.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Clerk Typist II

County of Clarion

Clarion County Children and Youth Services currently has an opening for a Clerk Typist II.

POSITION: Clerk Typist II, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Children & Youth Services, Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $21,840.00 annually (starting rate)

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: December 17, 2021

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, December31, 2021 at 4:00 p.m.

HOW TO APPLY:

A County application and copy of your transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.

Applications are available at: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

This is moderately complex clerical work involving the typing and processing of documents in a variety of functions. An employee in this class performs clerical work of moderate complexity which requires the utilization of typing skills and the processing of a variety of documents which include the verification of information, performing arithmetic calculations, coding, and assisting the public in completing governmental forms. Work involves the skilled typing of correspondence, reports, transactions, transmittals, and similar documents as part of the clerical documents processing of an office or functional activity. Work may involve the skilled utilization of specialized equipment such as magnetic and mass storage typewriters, computer scopes, or similar equipment where the input is through a typewriter console. Work involves the responsibility for a significant aspect of a work process, an involved single office activity that is production or control-oriented, or other multiple activities that are comparable in scope and complexity. Work may involve providing secretarial services to one or more individuals in those cases where management has determined that shorthand skills are not required. Work may involve providing training and guidance to new employees and fulfilling a lead worker role for routine clerical operations. Work is subject to periodic changes in operating procedures and requires some adaptability to shifts in work schedule. Employees work with considerable independence within standard operating procedures; however, detailed supervisory guidance and review is received for new or unusual situations and changes in operating procedures and policies.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS OF JOB

Types letters, reports, memos, and a variety of other documents from handwritten, draft, oral instructions, or original source documents. Files and maintains open and closed charts, supplementary materials and lists related to charts. Maintains department archive room. Assists with purging. Proofreads all materials to ensure that information is grammatically correct, complete and in compliance with agency, department and county policies and procedures. Sorts and delivers incoming mail. Maintains correspondence per department requirements. Answers telephone and transfers calls. Takes messages as required. Answers routine questions regarding Human Service programs. Makes bulk copies and faxes as needed. Greets and assists general public by taking or providing information, directing them to proper locations and informing staff of their appointments. Prepares and processes required department documents, forms, newsletters and/or reports as required. Updates information on databases and record sheets and reconciles reports as needed. Operates basic office equipment as needed. Compiles data within department for data collection and reports. Updates various lists within the department. Assists department staff with special projects and assignments as requested. Logs and submits correspondence related to child/elder abuse investigations. Enters data on spreadsheets to track departmental tasks. Determines supply needs; keeps record of inventory and prepares supply requisitions.

OTHER DUTIES OF THE JOB

Attends meetings and/or training sessions as required. Delivers mail/legal/agency papers to the Courthouse or other County offices; occasionally performs errands as needed to carry out essential job duties. Performs other job-related duties as required.

SUPERVISION RECEIVED:

Receives instructions and supervision from Human Services Clerical Supervisor.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

Works indoors in adequate office space, lighting, and ventilation, but subject to fluctuations in temperatures. Works with average indoor exposure to noise and stress, but subject to frequent disruptions. Below normal indoor exposure to dust/dirt.

PHYSICAL AND MENTAL CONDITIONS:

Must possess ability to record, convey and present information, explain procedures, and follow instructions. Must be able to sit for long periods throughout the workday, with intermittent periods of standing and walking and occasional periods of bending, twisting, stooping, reaching as necessary to carry out essential job duties. Dexterity requirements range from coordinated movements of fingers/hands for typewriter and computer, to simple dexterity of feet/legs/torso as necessary to carry out job duties. Sedentary work, with occasional lifting/carrying of objects with a maximum weight of ten pounds. Must be able to cope with the physical and mental stresses of the position and the work environment. Must be able to move frequently throughout the workday as needed to carry out essential job duties. Must be able to pay close attention to details and concentrate on work.

QUALIFICATIONS:

A. EDUCATION/TRAINING- Six months experience as Clerk Typist 1; or High School diploma or equivalency plus some demonstrated business/clerical and computer knowledge. Necessary Special Requirement: Must possess a valid driver’s license.

B. WORK EXPERIENCE- Two years of clerical work experience in an office environment, county government, or court system that includes data entry, report generation/reconciliation, and record-keeping; or an equivalent combination of education or related experience unless regulatory requirements state otherwise.

C. CLEARANCES-

Must work in conjunction with the employer to apply for Act 34 PA State Police Criminal History, Act 151 PA Child Abuse and FBI clearances prior to employment. All clearances must reflect acceptable results. Must not appear on Preclusion Lists as defined by “Pennsylvania’s Medical Assistance Bulletin 99-11-05 Provider Screening of Employees and Contractors for Exclusion from Participating in Federal Healthcare Programs.”

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES REQUIRED:

Must be able to speak and understand the English language in an understandable manner in order to carry out essential functions of the job. Must possess good communication and interpersonal skills. Must possess the ability to function independently, have the flexibility and the ability to work effectively with clients, co-workers, and others. Must possess the ability to maintain confidentiality in regard to client information and records. Must possess the technical knowledge of operating personal computers and other office equipment with accuracy and reasonable speed. Must possess general knowledge of modern office practices and procedures and ability to apply same to essential duties of the job. Must possess knowledge and ability to practice current and accurate usage of grammar, spelling, and filing procedures. Must possess the ability to learn assigned clerical tasks and adhere to prescribed departmental procedures. Must possess the ability to perform simple math calculations with accuracy and reasonable speed. Must possess the ability to learn county and legal rules, procedures, and practices as necessary within the department. Must be willing and able to work within strict rules of confidentiality. Must possess the ability to be able to handle a variety of clerical duties and switch from one to another throughout the workday. Ability to understand and follow oral and written instructions which explain multifaceted procedures. Ability to perform within processing procedures that involve an understanding of multiple aspects and application of varied standards. Ability to proofread information for conformance with a prescribed pattern or form, to assure adherence to clerical office methods, or for compliance with specific administrative or procedural rules. Ability to transfer information and present it in a modified form according to rules and procedures. Ability to collect and organize material for reports by determining what available information should be included and presenting the information in a prescribed, organized format. Ability to compose straightforward informational correspondence such as transmittals or acknowledgments in reply to requests or questions on the work process or related information. Ability to perform basic arithmetic calculations such as the adding and subtracting of whole numbers and decimals; and multiplying and dividing by one-digit whole number or decimal multipliers and divisors. Ability to instruct and advise clerical employees on the methods and procedures used in the work area. Ability to organize work and develop effective work methods in an area that involves variable phases of different techniques and procedures. Ability to make duty-oriented decisions on the basis of well-defined standards and precedents. Ability to operate office and mail processing machines such as the adding machine, photocopier, postage meter, and addressograph; and instruct others on their use.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which Clarion County is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, December 31, 2021 at 4:00 PM.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATION1S DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Service Coordinator II

County of Venango

Venango County is currently accepting applications for full-time (40 hrs./wk.) Service Coordinator II positions for our Children & Youth Services Ongoing Unit.

They provide paid time off (vacations, 15 holidays, sick time), employer-paid individual coverage for medical (no waiting period), dental and life insurance, employer-paid family vision, along with an excellent pension plan. Starting salary: $15.25/hr. plus $750 sign-on bonuses and $1,000 retention bonuses upon eligibility.

Management reserves the right to fill Service Coordinator II positions at the Service Coordinator I level ($13.98/hr.) for applicants who do not meet the SC II qualifications.

Veterans claiming veterans’ hiring preference must provide a valid DD214 form that clearly displays an honorable or general discharge and dates of service completed. Successful candidates will work with us to complete the clearance and drug screening process. All background checks must reflect acceptable results.

Qualified applicants must successfully pass an interview. Job qualifications are obtainable online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov or www.indeed.com.

County applications must be completed and returned to Venango County Human Resources, Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex, 1 Dale Ave., Franklin, PA 16323 by 01/03/22 at 4:00 p.m. Late applications are not considered. You can download an application via the county website by visiting the HR Job Application Process section at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form. Or, application and job description can also be provided via email upon request.

Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at [email protected] **Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V





Full-Time Auto Detailer

Snyder’s Auto Body

Snyder’s Auto Body, a well-established auto repair shop in Tylersburg, PA, currently has an opening for a Full-Time Auto Detailer.

They offer an awesome benefits package with pay based on experience and skill level. They are also willing to train the right candidate.

Monday thru Friday work schedule

Holiday and vacation pay

Paid employee health insurance with rrescription rlan

Optional benefits available – dental and vision

Retirement plan

Regular pay increases

Continued education is offered (I-Car, ASE, etc.)

Uniforms

Interested candidates may email a resume to [email protected] Applications are also being accepted in person at 108 Snyder Lane, Tylersburg PA. Any questions, please call 814-744-9218.





Production Workers

Commodore Homes of Pennsylvania

Commodore Homes of Pennsylvania, in Shppenville, currently has openings for Production Workers.

About Commodore:

Commodore Homes of Pennsylvania is a division of Commodore Homes which is one of the largest modular and manufactured home builders in North America, with multiple divisions and sales in over 35 states. Commodore Homes has consistently ranked as one of the largest home builders in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest United States, and prides itself on a long-term stable workforce, with skilled craftspeople dedicated to building homes.

Their longevity and success are based on a few simple beliefs:

Build a great home at a fair price, creating affordable quality for our homeowners

Work with the best builders and retailers, and help them be successful

Provide our employees with the best tools, training, and support for a satisfying career

NOW HIRING UNION PRODUCTION EMPLOYEES

Commodore Homes is looking for motivated individuals with a great work ethic. Candidates with or without experience are encouraged to apply and join our team to start a fulfilling career. This is an excellent opportunity to learn new skills and trades as on-the-job training is provided for all of our production positions.

This candidate would have the opportunity to learn about and work in various functions of residential manufactured home construction including the following:

Carpentry

Electrical

Plumbing

Welding

Siding

Carpet Laying

Cabinet Building

Forklift Operating

And More

Skills and Qualifications:

An ideal Production Employee will be dependable, team-oriented, safety-conscious, and enjoy working with their hands.

Candidates applying should also show the following skills and qualifications:

Ability to follow directions accurately

Attention to detail and organization skills

Efficiency

Good time management skills

Schedule:

This position is full-time, Monday-Friday, day shift.

Benefits Include:

Paid time off including vacation and personal

Company Paid Pension Contributions

401K

Health Insurance

Dental Insurance

Company Paid Life Insurance

Company Paid AD&D Insurance

10 Paid Holidays

Safety Incentive Program

Longevity Pay

Salary:

After a 45 day probationary period, the hourly rate is based on the Union contract incentive system; the last five months’ average was $26.40/hour.

TO APPLY:

Applications are accepted via Indeed/Glassdoor or apply in person at 20898 Paint Blvd, Shippenville, PA 16254. Applicants can also call them at 814-226-9210 for an email to send resumes to.





Maintenance Technician and Plant Technicians

J.M. Smucker

The J.M. Smucker plant in New Bethlehem, PA currently has openings for a maintenance technician and plant technicians.

Title: Maintenance Technician

Location: New Bethlehem, PA

Reports to: Technical Leader

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

The primary functions of the Maintenance Technician include, but are not limited to:

Quick learner – Must be willing to learn new skills such as how to safely and effectively maintain the production equipment

Responsible – Consistent on-time attendance record, comfortable assessing situations and making recommendations after reviewing related information

Math skills – Fluent in basic and applied math skills such as measuring materials and equipment settings for machine adjustments and set-up

Problem-solving skills – Able to logically approach a situation and determine the root cause and likely solutions

Team player – Able to work with other crew members and staff to maximize everyone’s skills to progress the team’s overall goals

Communication skills – Need to be able to verbalize ideas to work effectively with other crew members and staff. Proficient written and reading skills to document daily operational results

Understand operation of all equipment in facility

Ownership in obtaining quotes and ordering parts for production equipment

Ensure all quality-related aspects of the product are maintained

Maintain a safe, healthy productive work environment

Perform preventative maintenance activities

Troubleshoot and repair all production-related equipment

Troubleshoot electrical systems, control circuits and PLC components

Recommend improved methods / cost-saving measures

Train, develop and assist production personnel

Operate a forklift truck

Become certified in electric systems, lockout/tag out and welding

Safely operate all shop equipment and power tools

Basic knowledge of machinery, welding and fabrication

Willing to clean work areas and equipment

Excellent communication and organizational skills

3 – 5 years’ experience in manufacturing equipment repair

Ability to work a specific shift rotation that could include 1st, 2nd or 3rd

QUALIFICATIONS:

High-school degree or equivalent is required

Technical Degree or Experience with electrical or mechanical systems – Preferred

KEY CAPABILITIES & METRICS:

Ability to work weekends as needed is a must

Stands up for beliefs and values of the Company

Consistently trusted and respected

Always confronts unethical actions

Role model for attendance & punctuality

Shares facts and opinions in a constructive manner

Produces the highest quality work, provides desired results

Operates with continuous improvement mindset striving for zero loss

Challenges the status quo and brings forth innovative ideas

Anticipates quality challenges actively mitigates risk

Promotes a collaborative approach

Role model for creating a positive work environment

Demonstrates genuine care and compassion for others

Actively seeks internal customer feedback and perspective

Ability to Implement (Communication, Sense of Urgency, Teamwork)

Operates with a team player mindset, able to handle disagreement

High output, results focused

Expertly identifies priorities, manages time appropriately

Works hard to understand other viewpoints

BENEFITS

3 weeks paid vacation

401 (k) with company match of 7%

12 paid holidays

Competitive Benefits Package (effective date of hire)

To apply visit https://www.jmsmucker.com/careers.

Title: Plant Technician

Location: New Bethlehem, PA

Reports to: Area Leader

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Be able to contribute within the framework of a highly functioning Team

Responsible for the manufacture of consumer foods which comply with all food safety, quality and regulatory requirements.

Understands and supports company and site safety policies and performs work related activities in a safe manner.

Recognizes unsafe work conditions, coaches peers, and suggests new safety standards as appropriate.

Performs the necessary activities to operate, maintain, and clean assigned production equipment.

Understands, follows, and improves documented operational, maintenance, and sanitation standards in a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) work environment.

Identifies and corrects equipment defects.

Performs cleaning, inspection, and lubrication (CIL) activities.

Identifies and troubleshoots basic machinery and process issues.

Learns and performs basic repair and maintenance activities.

Performs sanitation activities on a regular basis.

Performs equipment changeovers.

Operates material handling equipment such as forklifts, hand trucks, pallet jacks, etc.

Creates or updates documentation as needed (SOPs, Job Aids, CIL Improvements).

Uses continuous improvement tools to eliminate losses and drive issues to root cause; documents, communicates, and implements corrective and preventative actions.

Use basic hand tools such as wrenches, screwdrivers, pliers, hammers, drills, grinders, etc.

Analyzes information using principles of math and statistics.

Assists in solving problems using analytical troubleshooting, critical thinking and root cause analysis.

Works as part of a team and assists fellow employees as needed.

Other duties as assigned.

SELECTION CRITERIA

Education

High-school degree or equivalent is required

A two-year degree or technical degree is preferred Experience

Previous manufacturing experience is preferred

Other

Able to work afternoon (3pm – 11:30pm) or midnight (11pm – 7:30am) shifts and overtime as needed

Able to read, understand, and follow documents such as safety policies, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs) and general instructions

Able to understand and carry out both oral and written instructions

Good communication skills, including the ability to give and receive feedback

Able to set and meet goals

Able to work both independently and on a team

Works well with support personnel to maintain high standards for safety, quality, and reliability and drive improvements

Able to make data-driven decisions and engage others as appropriate

Basic computer skills including email and Microsoft Office

Able to learn company specific computer systems

Able to perform the key responsibilities outlined above in accordance with safety standards and practices

Physical requirements of the job include the ability to:

Lift and carry up to 50 pounds

Stand, sit, walk, enter confined spaces, push, pull, kneel, squat, and climb

Perform repetitive actions, reach, and feel

Hear, speak, and see

BENEFITS

3 weeks paid vacation

401 (k) with company match of 7%

12 paid holidays

Competitive Benefits Package (effective date of hire)

To apply visit https://www.jmsmucker.com/careers.





Multiple Positions at Clarion Psychiatric Center

Clarion Psychiatric Center

Clarion Psychiatric Center is now hiring for multiple positions.

RN

LPN

Travel Temp RN

Mental Health Technician

For a full list of employment opportunities click the link below

https://jobs.uhsinc.com/clarion-psychiatric-center/jobs





Several Positions Available Through All Seasons Temporaries Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Warehouse Assistant

Needed in Barkeyville

Temporary to permanent 45-60 days.

Must pass pre-employment screening.

Monday – Friday 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Requirements:

Prior fork truck experience

Warehouse experience preferred but not required

General computer skills

Ability to follow all safety guidelines

Team player but able to work independently

Reliable

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Admin Coordinator

4-week assignment

Weekly Pay!!

Essential Job Duties and Responsibilities:

Answering and directing phone calls

Filing, record keeping, document preparation, and editing

Provide support to visitors of the facility

Mail Distribution

Minimum Qualifications:

High school diploma

Self-motivated requiring little direct supervision to accomplish tasks

Good communication skills

Proficiency with Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint

Preferred Qualifications:

Associates Degree in Business

Experience using SAP

Must Pass Pre-Employment Screening.

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

CAD Drafter

This job is located in Franklin, PA.

Monday – Friday

$17-$25/hr. non- exempt

Long Term Assignment

Weekly Pay

Responsibilities:

Create CAD models and detailed drawings to capture process, dimensions, inspections, and other pertinent engineering information utilizing knowledge of engineering principles

Work with other engineers and designers to ensure consistent and quality engineering design output

Collaborate as needed with shop employees regarding designs in manufacturing

Qualifications:

Pass pre-employment screening

A.S. Engineering with mechanical/ electrical focus, or equivalent experience

Proficient with Autodesk CAD tools. (Inventor, AutoCAD, Vault)

Experience with SAP business systems desired

Personable with excellent verbal/written communication skills and time management

High level of initiative with ability to work independently and as a part of a broader team

Experience with the design of industrial heavy equipment and machinery desired

Understanding of manufacturing techniques and assembly processes desired

Physical Requirements:

Ability to sit, stand. walk, kneel, reach and lift up to 20 lbs on occasion.

Send resume to [email protected]

Assembly/Crater

Monday – Friday 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

$11/hr – Non-exempt

Potential for temporary to permanent

Qualified candidates must:

Pass Pre-Employment Screening

Be able to lift up to 40lbs

Be able to bend, kneel, push and pull

Have prior experience with hand/power tools

Follow all safety rules

Be reliable

Have steel toe boots

Job Description (but not limited to)

Assemble product

Prepare product for shipping

Assist with building crates for product

Maintain clean work space

For more information, call 814-437-2148 or send your resume to [email protected]

Lumber Handlers – Endeavor, Pa.

$12/Hr. Non-Exempt

Temporary to permanent employment

6:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Weekly Pay.

Excellent benefits package after full-time hire probationary period has been met.

Requirements:

Must be able to stand, kneel, bend, push, and pull during 8-hour shift

Must be reliable

Must have a high school diploma

Duties: (but not limited to):

Sort, stack and count lumber

Bundle lumber accordingly

Properly run machines

Ability to work with team members to complete duties

For more information, call 814-437-2148 or send your resume to [email protected]

Stick Layers and Bin Tenders – Marienville

$13/hour – 1st and 2nd shifts available – Non-Exempt

Job Requirements:

Ability to lift, bend, twist, and stand for duration shift

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must have steel-toed boots

Must have general mathematical skills

Must abide by all safety protocols

Understand lockout protocols

Must be able to work with a team

Duties (but not limited to):

Stack and sort lumber in appropriate slots

Count pieces in stacks

Tag bundles

Operate machines and make sure they do not jam

Clean machines when they are down

Maintain clean work spaces

For more information, call 814-437-2148 or send your resume to [email protected]

Class A CDL Truck Drivers

Mealy Excavating & Construction, Inc.

Mealy Excavating & Construction, Inc. is accepting applications Class A CDL Truck Drivers.

Applicant requirements:

Minimum 5 years of experience

Safety oriented

Positive attitude & works well in teams

Good work ethic

Ability to lift heavy material

What we offer:

Retirement Plan

Health, Dental & Vision Insurance

Life Insurance

On the job training & certifications

Competitive wages based on qualifications

How to apply:

In Person – 128 Lake Lucy Road Tionesta, PA 16353 Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Online – visit their website at www.mealyinc.com to download an application, you may also submit a resume with an application at [email protected]

NO Phone calls will be accepted and applications must be submitted with a resume.





YMCA Sports Coordinator

Clarion County YMCA

The Clarion County YMCA is hiring a Sports Coordinator.

The job of the YMCA Sports Coordinator is to organize, plan and execute youth and adult sports, including basketball, hockey, soccer, and other sports for ages two through adult.

This position is mainly evenings and weekends up to 28 hours per week as needed, seasonally.

Apply in person at the YMCA or send resume to Jesse Kelley, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214.

Applications can be printed at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources.

Applications can be emailed to Jesse Kelley at [email protected]





Several Positions Available Through All Seasons Temporaries Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

CAD Drafter

This job is located in Franklin, PA.

Monday – Friday

$17-$25/hr. non- exempt

Long Term Assignment

Weekly Pay

Responsibilities:

Create CAD models and detailed drawings to capture process, dimensions, inspections, and other pertinent engineering information utilizing knowledge of engineering principles

Work with other engineers and designers to ensure consistent and quality engineering design output

Collaborate as needed with shop employees regarding designs in manufacturing

Qualifications:

Pass pre-employment screening

A.S. Engineering with mechanical/ electrical focus, or equivalent experience

Proficient with Autodesk CAD tools. (Inventor, AutoCAD, Vault)

Experience with SAP business systems desired

Personable with excellent verbal/written communication skills and time management

High level of initiative with ability to work independently and as a part of a broader team

Experience with the design of industrial heavy equipment and machinery desired

Understanding of manufacturing techniques and assembly processes desired

Physical Requirements:

Ability to sit, stand. walk, kneel, reach and lift up to 20 lbs on occasion.

Send resume to [email protected]

Assembly/Crater

Monday – Friday 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

$11/hr – Non-exempt

Potential for temporary to permanent

Qualified candidates must:

Pass Pre-Employment Screening

Be able to lift up to 40lbs

Be able to bend, kneel, push and pull

Have prior experience with hand/power tools

Follow all safety rules

Be reliable

Have steel toe boots

Job Description (but not limited to)

Assemble product

Prepare product for shipping

Assist with building crates for product

Maintain clean work space

For more information, call 814-437-2148 or send your resume to [email protected]

Clarion School Secretary

Temporary Assignment

7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday – Friday

$12-$15/hour Non-Exempt

Qualified candidates must pass pre-employment screening and have clearances.

Duties (but not limited to):

Maintain school calendar

Coordinate special events

Prepare Flyers for circulation

Sort and distribute mail

Order office supplies

Filing

Accept payments

Assist with monitoring classrooms as needed

For more information, call 814-437-2148 or send your resume to [email protected]

Grinder

7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday – Friday

Potential for temporary to permanent employment.

Prior grinding experience required.

Potential growth into welding/fabrication.

Requirements:

Ability to lift, bend, push, pull and stand during 8 hour shift

Ability to read prints

Must be detail oriented

Must be reliable

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must follow all safety protocols

Paid weekly on ASTI payroll.

Call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Lumber Handlers – Endeavor, Pa.

$12/Hr. Non-Exempt

Temporary to permanent employment

6:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Weekly Pay.

Excellent benefits package after full-time hire probationary period has been met.

Requirements:

Must be able to stand, kneel, bend, push, and pull during 8-hour shift

Must be reliable

Must have a high school diploma

Duties: (but not limited to):

Sort, stack and count lumber

Bundle lumber accordingly

Properly run machines

Ability to work with team members to complete duties

For more information, call 814-437-2148 or send your resume to [email protected]

Painter

$11/Hr. Non-Exempt

Will train on 1st shift 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for 90 days, then go to 2nd or 3rd shift

Potential for 90 days temp to perm.

Duties:

Read work orders- analyze require paint operation

Perform hand spray paint techniques overs a lengthy time span

Paint in a flat, horizontal, vertical, down, or overhead position

Be able to use a variety of hand tools

Requirements:

Steel-toed shoes

Push/pull 40 lbs.

Bend, twist, and stand for long periods of time

Pre-employment screening

For more information, call 814-437-2148 or send your resume to [email protected]

Stick Layers and Bin Tenders – Marienville

$13/hour – 1st and 2nd shifts available – Non-Exempt

Job Requirements:

Ability to lift, bend, twist, and stand for duration shift

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must have steel-toed boots

Must have general mathematical skills

Must abide by all safety protocols

Understand lockout protocols

Must be able to work with a team

Duties (but not limited to):

Stack and sort lumber in appropriate slots

Count pieces in stacks

Tag bundles

Operate machines and make sure they do not jam

Clean machines when they are down

Maintain clean work spaces

For more information, call 814-437-2148 or send your resume to [email protected]

Student Assistance Program (SAP) Liaison – AICDAC

Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission

The Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission has three new full-time 9-month positions available for a Student Assistance Program Liaison to work with school students that have been referred by the school district SAP teams in each county.

These 3 positions are 9-month positions (September through May).

Each SAP Liaison will be responsible for attending the SAP Team meetings at each school in the assigned county, providing screening for SAP referrals, and coordinating assessments with Case Managers. SAP Liaisons will also be responsible for becoming active with the assigned schools, clubs, and groups to promote drug and alcohol prevention programs and activities.

Qualifications: Bachelor’s Degree required in Education (degrees in this field are a plus), Social or Behavioral Sciences, and/or preferably one-year experience in drug and alcohol prevention, case management, or counseling skills. Applicants should be proficient in Microsoft programs and other computer skills. Candidates must have or be able to obtain the necessary clearances to work with children and have a driver’s license. Company vehicles are available for travel.

Salary is based on experience and qualifications.

Interested candidates need to submit a cover letter, references, and resume to Kami Anderson at [email protected]





Residential Plumbing Service Technician

Luton’s Plumbing, Heating, and Air Conditioning

Luton’s Plumbing, Heating, and Air Conditioning, in Clarion, currently has an opening for a Residential Plumbing Service Technician.

Min Yrs Experience: 5 Years

Education: High School/GED

Salary Range: $45,000-$60,000

Job Description:

Plumbing Service Technician needed for small HVAC and Plumbing service company located in Clarion, PA. The successful candidate will be required to service, repair maintain, and at times install residential plumbing systems.

Technical abilities needed by the successful candidate include:

Water Heater service and installation

Pipe Fitting with Copper, PEX, Quest, CPVC, PVC, ABS, Poly and Iron/threaded pipe

Neat and quality workmanship

Pump service and installation

General troubleshooting

Gas line sizing

Drain Cleaning

Water conditioning

Personal attributes of the successful candidate include:

Good communication skills

Enjoy and be comfortable interacting with customers

Able to work independently

Ability to explore customer needs and provide them with service options to meet their needs

Safe driver

Desire to be a team member and participate in the development and execution of company policies

The essential functions of the Service Technician are to provide general mechanical repairs and services. This position handles service calls to customers in their homes and utilizes customer

service training to educate and assist customers in choosing service, products, and payment options.

Benefits Offered:

Medical

Retirement

Vehicle Provided

Gas

Other Benefits include:

Retirement plan with a 3% match by the company

Training

Paid holidays

Paid Vacation

Bonus – Bonuses and/or spiffs by program

Well stocked service van

Company provided cell phone

Possible relocation assistance

To apply, send resumes to [email protected]





Assistant Director/Enforcement Officer

County of Clarion

The County of Clarion currently has an opening for an Assistant Director/Enforcement Officer.

POSITION: Assistant Director/Enforcement Officer

LOCATION: Clarion County Domestic Relations Office, Clarion, PA

TYPE POSITION: Level 1 (Full Time, 35 hours per week)

SALARY RANGE: $29,120 – $34,580

QUALIFICATIONS: Associate or Bachelor’s Degree and two years experience in family law or a similar combination of education and experience. Must have strong computer skills, supervisory and accounting experience.

TO APPLY: Send a cover letter and resume with no less than three references to [email protected]

Any attachments must be in .pdf or .docx format

APPLICATION DEADLINE: December 17, 2021

OVERALL OBJECTIVES:

The purpose of the position of Assistant Director/Enforcement Officer is to provide administrative support to the Director and process all requests through the PACSES system. This position will also work all enforcement remedies for support cases to obtain full, timely payment.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

Perform necessary duties of the Director when absent

PACSES Administrator Submit online requests for any problems that arise from PACSES/SCDU Data Processing Service Requests Financial Exceptions Requests SCDU Coordinator

Enforcement Prepare Contempt Petitions Work daily enforcement alerts for compliance of court orders Review files and determine necessary enforcement action Schedule and conduct enforcement/contempt conferences FIDM/MSFIDM-review all financial data matches received via mail alerts for processing Review Credit Bureau reporting and process Review driver’s license and recreational license suspensions and process Process bench warrants, release orders and detainers Maintain the incarceration log

Financials Submit over the counter payments to SCDU via computer for processing and prepare bank deposits when Director is absent Work the R902 (FTI report) daily

Prepare court orders and enter information onto PACSES for processing Orders from contempt hearings

Prepare the DRS Hearing Officer’s Report and Recommendation for processing

Work a number of monthly Data Integrity Task (DIT) lists (per attached) and initiates the necessary action

Assist clients and workers daily with questions/complaints/concerns

Perform related duties as assigned by authorized personnel and back-up to office personnel when necessary

Read Daily Production and proceed accordingly with any new information being implemented by the PACSES project

Review and follow through with alerts received from CSLN

Attend contempt hearings and prepare court orders, as needed

Process and prepare emancipation orders

Prints Fee transmittal and help prepare/ help complete the MSE with Director monthly

SUPERVISION RECEIVED:

Report to the Director. Receive limited instruction or supervision in carrying out routine day-to-day tasks.

SUPERVISION GIVEN:

Provide supervision to Receptionist, Intake Caseworker, and Conference Officer as needed.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

The work environment characteristics described herein are representative of those the employee encounters while performing the essential functions of the position. The Assistant Director/Enforcement Officer works indoors on a regular basis in the office with minimal environmental factors.

PHYSICAL/ MENTAL CONDITIONS:

Must possess the ability to do light work with occasional lifting/carrying of objects up to 20 pounds

Must be able to pay close attention to detail while being able to concentrate for long periods of time

Must be able to sit for long periods throughout the work day with occasional standing, walking, twisting and bending

Must possess the ability to convey and present information, explain procedures, and follow instructions

QUALIFICATIONS:

Associate’s or Bachelor’s degree and 2 years of experience in family law, or a similar combination of experience and education required. Must have strong computer skills supervisory and accounting experience.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES REQUIRED:

Ability to work effectively with the public, co-workers, subordinates, and government officials

Ability to speak and write English fluently and to understand written and spoken English

Effective communication skills

Good interpersonal skills

Ability to exercise initiative and problem-solving skills in carrying out job duties, and to make independent decisions when circumstances warrant

Ability to function independently and to be flexible

Knowledge of modern office practices and equipment

Ability to become familiar with various legal publications, legal terminology and the Pennsylvania Rules of Civil Procedures in order to comprehend various documents and schedule matters as dictated by rule and/or statute

Skilled in utilizing current word processing and spreadsheet software, such as Microsoft Office

Ability to handle a variety of unrelated issues simultaneously

Required to maintain strict confidentiality, as specifically set forth in the Court Personnel and Procedures Manual

Partisan political activity prohibited

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER





Home Health/Hospice Aide

Clarion Forest VNA

Clarion Forest VNA is seeking a full-time Home Health/Hospice Aide.

Their home health/hospice aides provide personal care services to both home health and hospice patients in their home and other skilled healthcare facilities primarily in Clarion and Forest Counties. The individual best fit for this position is well-organized and has excellent customer service skills.

Requirements:

CNA preferred but not required

Reliable Transportation is a must; traveling to patient homes required

Valid Driver’s License

CPR certification preferred

Able to work in a variety of settings and conditions

Work hours are primarily Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.; plus rotating evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Full-time employees are eligible for Health, Dental, Vision, 401K, generous PTO, and more!

Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to [email protected]

For additional information, please contact Clarion Forest VNA at 814-297-8400.

EOE

