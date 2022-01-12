 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Wednesday, January 12, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight – A slight chance of snow showers after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – A slight chance of snow showers before 10am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 10am and noon, then a chance of rain showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers before 8pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday – A slight chance of snow showers before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. North wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 19.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 7.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.

Sunday Night – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

M.L.King Day – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.


