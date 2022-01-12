 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Truck Crashes into Building Along Route 68

Wednesday, January 12, 2022 @ 04:01 PM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

11041BF6-MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A pickup truck crashed into a building along Route 68 late Wednesday afternoon.

According to Clarion County 9-1-1, the call came in at 3:30 p.m. reporting a vehicle exited the roadway and collided with a commercial building located at 20679 Route 68.

C0F0A19B-

Clarion Hospital Ambulance, Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

No further details are available.

Clarion-based State Police are expected to release additional information within 48 hours.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.