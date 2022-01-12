Truck Crashes into Building Along Route 68

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A pickup truck crashed into a building along Route 68 late Wednesday afternoon.

According to Clarion County 9-1-1, the call came in at 3:30 p.m. reporting a vehicle exited the roadway and collided with a commercial building located at 20679 Route 68.

Clarion Hospital Ambulance, Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

No further details are available.

Clarion-based State Police are expected to release additional information within 48 hours.

