Clarion County Reports 64 New COVID-19 Cases; 8 Cases Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported 64 new COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, January 11.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 6,999 while the death toll remained at 180.

Neighboring Forest County reported 8 new COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, moving the county’s total number to 1,927 and leaving the death toll at 33.

Data for this article comes from the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

1/11/22 – 23,395

1/10/22 – 20,180

1/7/22 through 1/9/22 – 82,820

1/6/22 – 29,195

1/5/22 – 30,483

[LOCAL REGION]

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 12865 130 12995 287 (2 new) Butler 36700 433 37133 640 (5 new) Clarion 6935 64 6999 180 Clearfield 15401 137 15538 275 (3 new) Crawford 16539 184 16723 265 Elk 5734 67 5801 81 Forest 1919 8 1927 33 Indiana 13583 145 13728 312 (1 new) Jefferson 7258 55 7313 191 (1 new) McKean 6691 24 6715 121 (2 new) Mercer 19865 149 20014 440 (2 new) Venango 9460 53 9513 207 Warren 5998 18 6016 186 (1 new)

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public. CDC also recommends all individuals wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.

If you or your loved ones are not yet vaccinated, now is the time to get fully vaccinated, get boosted, and get children ages 5 – 18 vaccinated. Visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccine provider near you to schedule your vaccine appointment.

The Department of Health continues to provide the public with extensive and frequently updated data on both the COVID-19 dashboard and the vaccine dashboard. Both dashboards provide an interactive experience for the user to review statewide and local-level data updated daily.

The department also provides a dashboard showing COVID-19 data for skilled nursing homes including case counts, deaths and vaccination status for residents and staff.

