 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Reports 64 New COVID-19 Cases; 8 Cases Reported in Forest County

Wednesday, January 12, 2022 @ 03:01 PM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

covid-19-testHARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported 64 new COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, January 11.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 6,999 while the death toll remained at 180.

Neighboring Forest County reported 8 new COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, moving the county’s total number to 1,927 and leaving the death toll at 33.

Data for this article comes from the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

1/11/22 – 23,395
1/10/22 – 20,180
1/7/22 through 1/9/22 – 82,820
1/6/22 – 29,195
1/5/22 – 30,483

[LOCAL REGION]

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong 12865 130 12995 287 (2 new)
Butler 36700 433 37133 640 (5 new)
Clarion 6935 64 6999 180
Clearfield 15401 137 15538 275 (3 new)
Crawford 16539 184 16723 265
Elk 5734 67 5801 81
Forest 1919 8 1927 33
Indiana 13583 145 13728 312 (1 new)
Jefferson 7258 55 7313 191 (1 new)
McKean 6691 24 6715 121 (2 new)
Mercer 19865 149 20014 440 (2 new)
Venango 9460 53 9513 207
Warren 5998 18 6016 186 (1 new)

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public. CDC also recommends all individuals wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.

If you or your loved ones are not yet vaccinated, now is the time to get fully vaccinated, get boosted, and get children ages 5 – 18 vaccinated. Visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccine provider near you to schedule your vaccine appointment.

The Department of Health continues to provide the public with extensive and frequently updated data on both the COVID-19 dashboard and the vaccine dashboard. Both dashboards provide an interactive experience for the user to review statewide and local-level data updated daily.

The department also provides a dashboard showing COVID-19 data for skilled nursing homes including case counts, deaths and vaccination status for residents and staff.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.