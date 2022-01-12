 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Dana L. Myers

Wednesday, January 12, 2022 @ 07:01 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-QYL9IpAhWE9GD5RDana L. Myers, 64, of Knox, passed away on January 8, 2022 after a 14 year battle with Lymphoma.

Dana was born in Harpswell, ME on April 25, 1957 to Charles and Beverly Baker Bibber.

She attended Brunswick High School and Clarion University pursuant of a Geoscience degree.

In 1974 she met her husband of 43 years, Leonard, while he was stationed in Brunswick, ME.

They went on to have two children, Leonard Myers of Mechanicsburg and Jayme Louise of Parker, both of whom she loved dearly.

Dana was a knowledgeable horse breeder and she spent many years doing what she loved at Windspirits Farm, which she owned and operated with her husband.

She enjoyed horseback riding, knitting, crocheting, gardening and canning as well as attending her grandchildren’s extracurricular activities.

A snowbird, she enjoyed traveling with her husband in their RV to their winter home in Crystal River, FL.

Dana was willing to do whatever she could to help find a cure for others battling cancer like her.

In doing this, she made a supportive network of friends around the world.

In addition to her husband, Leonard, Dana is survived by her two children and their spouses, Jayme and Brady Louise of Parker and Leonard and Jill Myers of Mechanicsburg; her beloved grandchildren, Gianna, Brennan and Collin; a brother, John Bibber; two sisters in Maine, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Butch Bibber.

A celebration of life service to be held at the family farm in Knox will be announced this summer.

She will be greatly missed forever and always.

Memorial contributions may be made to the CLL Society, 1454 Melrose Ave., Ste 1-247, Chula Vista, CA 91911 or by visiting cllsociety.org.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hile Funeral Home Inc., Emlenton.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.