Dana L. Myers, 64, of Knox, passed away on January 8, 2022 after a 14 year battle with Lymphoma.

Dana was born in Harpswell, ME on April 25, 1957 to Charles and Beverly Baker Bibber.

She attended Brunswick High School and Clarion University pursuant of a Geoscience degree.

In 1974 she met her husband of 43 years, Leonard, while he was stationed in Brunswick, ME.

They went on to have two children, Leonard Myers of Mechanicsburg and Jayme Louise of Parker, both of whom she loved dearly.

Dana was a knowledgeable horse breeder and she spent many years doing what she loved at Windspirits Farm, which she owned and operated with her husband.

She enjoyed horseback riding, knitting, crocheting, gardening and canning as well as attending her grandchildren’s extracurricular activities.

A snowbird, she enjoyed traveling with her husband in their RV to their winter home in Crystal River, FL.

Dana was willing to do whatever she could to help find a cure for others battling cancer like her.

In doing this, she made a supportive network of friends around the world.

In addition to her husband, Leonard, Dana is survived by her two children and their spouses, Jayme and Brady Louise of Parker and Leonard and Jill Myers of Mechanicsburg; her beloved grandchildren, Gianna, Brennan and Collin; a brother, John Bibber; two sisters in Maine, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Butch Bibber.

A celebration of life service to be held at the family farm in Knox will be announced this summer.

She will be greatly missed forever and always.

Memorial contributions may be made to the CLL Society, 1454 Melrose Ave., Ste 1-247, Chula Vista, CA 91911 or by visiting cllsociety.org.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hile Funeral Home Inc., Emlenton.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.