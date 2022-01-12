Featured Local Job: Bartender

Moose Lodge #366 New Bethlehem, is currently hiring full-time or part-time bartenders.

Offering a competitive wage.

Applicants must possess the following qualities:

Friendly and positive attitude

Reliable, dedicated, and strong work ethic

Willing to work nights, various shifts, and weekend

Full-time and part-time positions are available.

Interested applicants can send their resumes to [email protected]

