Featured Local Job: Caseworker 1- Intake

Clarion County Children and Youth Services currently has an opening for a Caseworker 1- Intake.

POSITION: Caseworker 1-Intake- Non-exempt, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Children & Youth Services, Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $13.59/hour starting rate, Eligible for two 2.5% raises after completion of Foundations training and another 2.5% raise with promotion to Caseworker 2.

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 yearly stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: Monday, January 10, 2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Monday, January 24, 2022 at 4:00 p.m.

QUALIFICATIONS: A bachelor’s degree which includes or is supplemented by successful completion of 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences.

HOW TO APPLY:

A County application and copy of your transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.

Applications are available at: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

To perform intake assessments for all individuals entering the county human service programs, provide daytime and after-hours coverage for protective services of Children and Youth Services. The primary function of the after-hours work is to assure the immediate safety of children through the provision of assessment and referral to community-based services.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS OF JOB

Conducts intake or assessment interviews to determine immediate needs of children and families. Provides crisis and/or supportive counseling to stabilize children and families. Provides walk-in, telephone, and mobile crisis intervention services to children and families. Investigates allegations of sexual abuse, assesses risk, assures safety of child(ren) and if appropriate, makes referrals for ongoing treatment. Investigates allegations of physical abuse, sexual abuse, assesses risk, assures safety and if appropriate, makes referrals for ongoing treatment. Assesses individuals for need of emergency mental health services. Provides information, referral and other required services to individuals and/or families of developmental disabilities or substance abuse services. Assists the individual in the development or enhancement of their natural support systems. Develops and implements service plans for individuals based on preventing further abuse from occurring. Provides for necessary arrangements according to individual’s needs; makes referrals/contacts to other community services/agencies to help fulfill the service plan. Maintains accurate documentation and records on individuals. Attends court hearings and writes reports as needed. Testifies in court, if necessary, regarding children’s needs; prepares summaries for court as requested. Prepares required reports as mandated by federal, state, or county policies and procedures. Completes necessary filing and maintenance of records. Utilizes computer and other office equipment as needed. Maintains statistics on pertinent data base and completes required paperwork/reports. Assists individuals in making appointments, including helping the individual arrange transportation. Transports individual as a last resort. Travels periodically and makes home visits to individuals as necessary to complete the investigatory process.

OTHER DUTIES OF THE JOB

Attends staffings, training, and other meetings as required. Attends meetings, training, and seminars as necessary. Attends certification trainings as required under Act 151 of the Child Protective Services Law, Title 23 PA. C.S. Required to work flexible schedule in order to meet the needs of consumers. Performs other job-related work as required.

QUALIFICATIONS EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE

A bachelor’s degree which includes or is supplemented by successful completion of 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences; or successful completion of 6-month probationary period as Caseworker Intern; or an equivalent combination of education or related experience unless regulatory requirements state otherwise. Necessary Special Requirement: Must possess a valid Pennsylvania driver’s license.

CLEARANCES:

Must work in conjunction with the employer to apply for Act 34 PA State Police Criminal History, Act 151 PA Child Abuse and FBI clearances prior to employment. All clearances must reflect acceptable results.

Must not appear on Preclusion Lists as defined by “Pennsylvania’s Medical Assistance Bulletin 99-11-05 Provider Screening of Employees and Contractors for Exclusion from Participating in Federal Healthcare Programs.”

SUPERVISION RECEIVED:

Incumbent must demonstrate the ability to work with minimal supervision. Must be able to formulate an immediate plan of action while in the field, with little or no direct supervisory links. Formal supervision provided by Casework Supervisor.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

Works indoors in adequate workspace, lighting, temperatures, and ventilation. Works with average indoor exposure to noise, but subject to frequent disruptions and stress. Normal indoor exposure to dust/dirt. Works in conditions of potential outbursts or disruptive behavior of individuals. Travels frequently during all seasons and is exposed to outdoor elements, including snow and icy roadways. Works frequently outside the office and is exposed to above-average dust/dirt/odors and smoke. Works non-traditional hours and maintains flexible work schedule.

PHYSICAL AND MENTAL CONDITIONS:

Must possess above-average ability to record, convey, and present information, explain procedures, and follow instructions. Usually performs job functions in a high-stress environment. Must be able to sit and/or drive for long periods throughout the workday with intermittent periods of standing, walking, bending, twisting, and reaching as necessary to carry out essential duties of job. Dexterity requirements range from simple to coordinated movements of fingers/hands; feet/legs; torso as necessary to carry out duties of job. Sedentary work, with occasional lifting/carrying of objects with a maximum weight of fifty (50) pounds. Must be able to cope with the physical and mental stress of the position. Must be able to physically and mentally react quickly in the event of a disturbance or physical outbreak. Must be able to pay close attention to details and concentrate on work. Must have above-average ability to think clearly and act decisively.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES REQUIRED:

Must be able to speak and understand the English language in an understandable manner in order to carry out essential job duties. Must possess effective communication and interpersonal skills. Must possess initiative and problem-solving skills. Must possess the ability to function independently, have flexibility, and the ability to work effectively with individuals, co-workers, and others. Must possess the ability to maintain confidentiality in regard to individuals’ information and records. Must possess ability to operate personal computer and related software, to type and utilize other office equipment, and to prepare required reports. Must possess ability to make accurate observations and documentation of it in regard to individuals’ needs and make determinations of risk assessment. Must possess the academic knowledge and some skill in promoting therapies and social service work and skills with children and youth and families. Must possess knowledge of child development and the ability to conduct assessments and investigations. Must possess ability to provide structured and unstructured life skills instructions and guidance to individuals as needed. Must possess the ability to express empathy and understanding to all individuals. Must be able to interact effectively with children and youth, department staff, counselors, attorneys, and the courts. Must be able to work effectively with persons involved in the criminal and/or juvenile justice system. Must be able to rapidly establish rapport with individuals having behavioral health, substance abuse, or intellectual challenges. Must have some knowledge of the judicial and court system as it relates to child services. Must have transportation available and a willingness to travel for work-related job duties.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Monday, January 24, 2022 at 4:00 p.m.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.