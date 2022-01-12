Featured Local Job: Dialysis Resource Nurse

UPMC Northwest currently has an opening for a Dialysis Resource Nurse in its Seneca Facility.

Job ID: 820404016

Status: Full-Time

Regular/Temporary: Regular



Day JobUPMC NorthwestFloat Pool100 Fairfield Drive, Seneca PA 16346Union Position: NoSalary Range: $27.24 to $38.18 / hour

Description:

Join the UPMC Northwest Team as a Dialysis Resource Nurse and receive a comprehensive benefits package that goes beyond compensation, medical coverage, and savings plans to help you be your best at home and at work.

Full Time

3 – 4 days/week

Rotating Weekends

Float Pool Incentive: 10% differential is added to base pay

Sign-On Bonus: $15,000

Sign-on bonus available with one year of experience and a 2-year work commitment

The Professional Staff Nurse is a valued step in the UPMC nursing career ladder, with opportunities for continued growth and advancement. Title and salary will be determined based on education and nursing experience.

Responsibilities:

Demonstrates knowledge of adult learning principles (and/or teaching children if applicable) and applies in teaching of patients, families, students, and new staff

Provides detailed and appropriate teaching to patients and families to effectively guide them through the episode of care as well as transition to another level of care and/or home

Supports the development of students, new staff, and colleagues, may serve as a preceptor

Creates an environment of open dialogue, inquiry, and continuous development by asking for feedback and improving practice

Applies the nursing process within the framework of Relationship Based Care to create a healing environment

Formulates daily goals and a plan of care for patients that involves the patient as a partner and considers the individual needs of the patient in a holistic manner

Demonstrates critical thinking in the identification of clinical, social, safety, psychological and spiritual issues for patient care within an episode of care

Practices solid communication skills, and is able to articulate and translate the patient’s condition to other care providers and to negotiate and make recommendations for changes in patient care and unit practices

Promotes communication between caregivers. Incorporates national professional organization as well as business unit and health system’s goals to improve patient safety, quality, and satisfaction

Creates a caring and compassionate patient-focused experience by building healing relationships with patients, families, and colleagues

Demonstrates accountability for professional development that improves the quality of professional practice and the quality of patient care

Actively participates in unit-based shared governance, goal setting and supports the change and transition process to improve quality of care and the practice environment

Serves as a highly engaged and full partner on the care team and responds willingly to care team members needs for assistance and partnership

Participates in work that improves patient care and the professional practice environment. Adapts to change and demonstrates flexibility with the change process

Actively participates in department or unit-specific quality improvement efforts. Identifies opportunities for quality improvement to colleagues and management

Takes personal responsibility in improving patient satisfaction with the quality of care and service

Utilizes research and evidence-based practice to support improvement in clinical care: identifies research issues or articles related to clinical specialty or areas of interest, discusses opportunities for quality improvement at multidisciplinary rounds, and influences patients’ plans of care

In the event there is no patients requiring dialysis, the nurse will assist as a resource nurse, inserting IVs, midlines, small-bore feeding tubes, and all other duties as assigned

Qualifications:

Demonstrate the knowledge and skills necessary to provide care and/or interact appropriately to the ages of the patients served by his/her assigned unit as specified below.

Demonstrate knowledge of the principles of growth and development over the life span and possess the ability to assess data reflective of the patient’s status and interpret the appropriate information needed to identify each patient’s requirements relative to his/her age-specific needs and to provide the care needs as described in the department policy and procedures.

Ability to establish and maintain positive, caring relationships with executives, managers, physicians, non-physician providers, ancillary and support staff, other departments, and patients/families.

Ability to work productively and effectively within a complex environment, handle multiple/changing priorities and specialized equipment.

Good clinical judgment with critical thinking, analytical and problem-solving abilities are required as related to various aspects of patient care.

Critical thinking skills are necessary to exercise and to lead others in the application of the nursing process.

Mobility and visual manual dexterity. Physical stamina for frequent walking, standing, lifting, and positioning of patients.

Licensure, Certifications, and Clearances:

UPMC approved national certification preferred

Current licensure as a Registered Professional Nurse either in the state where the facility is located or in a state covered by a licensure compact agreement with the state where the facility is located

CPR required based on AHA standards that include both a didactic and skills demonstration component within 30 days of hire

Dialysis experience preferred but not required

Minimum six months experience required

BSN preferred.

Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) within 1 year of hire

Basic Life Support (BLS)

Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR)

Registered Nurse (RN)

Act 33 with renewal

Act 34 with renewal

Act 73 with renewal

OAPSA

Total Rewards:

More than just competitive pay and benefits, UPMC’s Total Rewards package cares for you in all areas of life — because we believe that you’re at your best when receiving the support you need: professional, personal, financial, and more.

UPMC’s Values:

At UPMC, they’re driven by shared values that guide their work and keep them accountable to one another. Their Values of Quality & Safety, Dignity & Respect, Caring & Listening, Responsibility & Integrity, Excellence & Innovation play a vital role in creating a cohesive, positive experience for employees, patients, health plan members, and the community. Ready to join them? Apply today.

