Gary McFadden, 65, of Oil City, passed away January 10, 2022 at UPMC Northwest, Seneca.

Gary was born December 11, 1956 in Grove City.

He was the son of A. Neil McFadden and Nola Whitehill McFadden Chase.

Gary graduated from AC Valley High School.

He proudly served his country during Vietnam.

He enlisted in the United States Navy and was honorably discharged in October of 1980.

Gary retired from Clarion University of Pennsylvania as a boiler technician.

He loved be out in the woods either hunting or fishing.

His family and spending time together was treasured by Gary.

He loved to ride his Harley when his heath permitted.

Gary is survived by his mother Nola Chase of Harrisville, his son Eric McFadden of Oil City, his grandsons Ethan McFadden (USAF) of Pensacola and Travis McFadden of Oil City. His sister Margie Minnicks and her husband Charlie and brother Andy Whitling and his wife Amy.

Gary is preceded in death by his father Neil McFadden, brother James McFadden and his step father Rodger Chase.

The Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Friends can send condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

A memorial service is being planned for a later date.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.