Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Icy Roadway Leads to Eldred Township Crash; Sigel Teen Escapes Injuries

Wednesday, January 12, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-day-timeELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say icy conditions contributed to a crash that happened on O’Donnell Road in Eldred Township on Tuesday morning.

The accident happened around 7:20 a.m. on Tuesday, January 11, on O’Donnell Road just north of State Route 949, in Eldred Township, Jefferson County.

According to Marienville-based State Police, 18-year-old Jake R. Becker, of Sigel, was operating a 2013 Ford Fusion traveling south on O’Donnell Road, negotiating a left curve when he lost control of his vehicle due to the icy conditions.

The vehicle then exited the west side of the roadway and struck a ditch. It continued for approximately 15 yards before striking a large rock and coming to a final rest facing south.

Becker was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene by McCool Towing of Brockway.

Becker was cited for a speed violation.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

