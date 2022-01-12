Icy Roadway Leads to Eldred Township Crash; Sigel Teen Escapes Injuries

ELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say icy conditions contributed to a crash that happened on O’Donnell Road in Eldred Township on Tuesday morning.

The accident happened around 7:20 a.m. on Tuesday, January 11, on O’Donnell Road just north of State Route 949, in Eldred Township, Jefferson County.

According to Marienville-based State Police, 18-year-old Jake R. Becker, of Sigel, was operating a 2013 Ford Fusion traveling south on O’Donnell Road, negotiating a left curve when he lost control of his vehicle due to the icy conditions.

The vehicle then exited the west side of the roadway and struck a ditch. It continued for approximately 15 yards before striking a large rock and coming to a final rest facing south.

Becker was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene by McCool Towing of Brockway.

Becker was cited for a speed violation.

