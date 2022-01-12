 

Laura Jean Gesin

Wednesday, January 12, 2022 @ 07:01 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-EEBz5Jj28oAboLaura Jean Gesin, 57, of Polk, passed away Monday evening, January 10, 2022 at the Polk Center where she has been residing since she was a little girl.

She was born on September 30, 1964 in Brookville; a daughter of the late Robert L. and Anna Mae Montana Gesin.

Laura was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion.

She enjoyed listening to music, especially John Denver, and ripping up any kind of paper.

Laura also loved to spend time with her family.

She is survived by her sister, Lisa Gesin and her fiancé, Jim Bowman, of Clarion; her brother, Larry Gesin and his wife, Linda, of Miola; 2 nephews, Justin Fleeger and his wife, Jennifer, of Cranberry and Levi Best and his fiancé, Lordes “Lulu” Salgado, of New York; 2 nieces, Lacey Gesin and her boyfriend, Dustin Doksa, of Clarion and Larissa Gesin and her boyfriend, TJ Carnahan, of Strattanville; and her great nieces and nephews, Ella Sue, Emelia Mae, and Ezra Scott Fleeger, all of Cranberry, Kayden James and Kowen Michael Carnahan, both of Strattanville, and Jackson Wyatt and Olivia Louise Doksa, both of Clarion.

Laura was preceded in death by her parents.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

All services will be held private.

Interment will take place between her parents in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at the Polk Center for all their care and love they gave Laura through the years.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Laura’s name to the Clarion Cancer Center, 150 Doctors Lane, Clarion, PA 16214.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

