Rebecca J. Beach, 81, a resident of 119 Wood Road, Franklin went home to be with the Lord at 5:16 AM Monday, January 10, 2022.

She was born July 2, 1940 in Franklin, a beloved daughter of the late: William P. and Martha Mathilda Wertz Clark.

For more than 19 years, she was employed as an electrical board assembler at Conair in Franklin.

Rebecca was an avid reader, and enjoyed cooking and crocheting; but most especially enjoyed being with her family and friends.

She looked forward to reading God’s Word each day; and was a faithful member of the Franklin Free Methodist Church.

She was married January 1, 1957 to Robert L. Beach. He preceded her in death on July 18, 2014.

Rebecca is survived by four daughters: Crystal DeVillars; Carrie Beach; Carol Wilson all of Franklin; and Jennifer Brevet and her husband Steven of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; also surviving is a son, Kevin Beach and his wife, Debra of Seneca; in addition to 20 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren.

Also surviving are four sisters: Carol Whitman of Franklin; Shirley Mackey and her husband, Larry also of Franklin; and twin sisters: Arlene McDaniel and her husband, Don of Clintonville; and Darlene Shreffler and her husband, Sam of New York; in addition to many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Robert Beach; a grandson, Devin Beach; a granddaughter, Keriann Beach; a son-in-law, Steve Wilson; and by a daughter-in-law, Melissa Beach.

In accordance of her wishes, there will be no public visitation.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in her name to: The Franklin Free Methodist Church, 1230 Buffalo Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

