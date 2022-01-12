SPONSORED: Let Frosty Decide Your Coupon Value at Faller’s Furniture!
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Let Frosty decide you coupon value at Faller’s Furniture. The event begins on Thursday, January 13!
Each customer will receive three large snowballs and one small snowball. (one chance per family)
Each customer will start with a complimentary coupon valued at $50.00.
For a chance to increase your coupon; throw each snowball into one of Frosty’s buttons. Your coupon value increases with each successful throw. Your maximum coupon could be valued at $225.00!
Faller’s Furniture Hours:
Monday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Tuesday through Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Sunday: Closed – Appointments Available!
Faller’s Furniture is located at 624 Main Street, Clarion, Pa.
For anyone with concerns about shopping during regular business hours or those whose health is compromised, appointments are available any day at 8:00 a.m. or 6:00 p.m. Please call 814-223-4600 to schedule your appointment.
For more information, visit Faller’s Facebook page here.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.