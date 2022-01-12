 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Let Frosty Decide Your Coupon Value at Faller’s Furniture!

Wednesday, January 12, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

271738741_10161679713093782_5020949028699328234_nCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Let Frosty decide you coupon value at Faller’s Furniture. The event begins on Thursday, January 13!

Each customer will receive three large snowballs and one small snowball. (one chance per family)

Each customer will start with a complimentary coupon valued at $50.00.

For a chance to increase your coupon; throw each snowball into one of Frosty’s buttons. Your coupon value increases with each successful throw. Your maximum coupon could be valued at $225.00!

Faller’s Furniture Hours:

Monday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Tuesday through Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Sunday: Closed – Appointments Available!

Screenshot 2022-01-12 083939

Faller’s Furniture is located at 624 Main Street, Clarion, Pa.

For anyone with concerns about shopping during regular business hours or those whose health is compromised, appointments are available any day at 8:00 a.m. or 6:00 p.m. Please call 814-223-4600 to schedule your appointment.

For more information, visit Faller’s Facebook page here.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.