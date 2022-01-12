SPONSORED: Weekend Specials, Themed Thursdays, 80’s Party at Wanango Country Club
Oh, the weather outside is frightful, but the fire (in our immense stone fireplace) is so delightful! Chef Jeff and Chef Nate would love to cook for you this weekend! Get out of the cold, and come enjoy a wonderful dinner and some drinks at Wanango Country Club!
Reservations are preferred for dinner, but not required.
To make a reservation, call 814-676-8133 and select option #2.
Leave a message with your reservation information.
Dinner is open to the public.
Take-out is available.
Themed Thursday
Thursday Theme Dinners are still going strong at Wanango Country Club!
Come out and enjoy some delicious food from 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. on Thursdays in January!
January 13th – American Homestyle Night
January 20th – Seafood Night
January 27th – Caribbean Night
Wild Game Dinner and Beer Pairing
Join us for a wild game dinner and beer pairing with North Country Brewing Co. on January 19th.
Cocktail hour is at 6:00 p.m. with dinner starting at 7:00 p.m.
Dinner is $55 per person.
80’s Night
Yo! Get ready to have a “gnarly time” on Saturday, January 22nd, and party like it’s 1985! Ladies, it’s time to rock a side ponytail and bust out the Aqua Net. Gentlemen, mullets are making a comeback!
It’s going to be “bodacious!” White Cat Out will rock the house! There will be prizes for best dressed, so dig deep into your closet and find that old fanny pack and leg warmers.
Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, Pa.
For more information, contact the country club at 814-676-8133 or [email protected]
