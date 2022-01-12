Tionesta Woman Charged With Stealing Prescription Fentanyl from Neighbor Waives Hearing

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Tionesta woman who was accused of stealing several prescription fentanyl strips from her neighbor waived her hearing in court on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 35-year-old Karly Sue Sorensen were waived for court on Tuesday, January 11:

– Theft by Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 2 (three counts)

The charges have been transferred to the Forest County Court of Common Pleas.

Sorensen remains free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an investigation that began in October.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 3:53 p.m. on October 16, 2021, Marienville-based State Police were dispatched to an apartment on Route 62, in Tionesta Township, Forest County, for a report of stolen fentanyl strips.

According to the complaint, a known victim reported that her neighbors, Karly Sue Sorensen and a known man, were visiting her at her apartment and she allowed Sorensen to go inside the apartment to make food.

The victim told police that when she went back into her apartment, after Sorensen and the known man had left, she noticed her small box of prescribed fentanyl strips had been moved. She then discovered three fentanyl strips were missing from the box, which contained a specific number of strips.

According to the complaint, the victim reported that when Sorensen and the known man returned, she approached the known man and informed him she was missing three fentanyl strips. She and the known man then attempted to get Sorensen to dump her purse, but Sorensen reportedly refused.

Sorensen was later arrested during a separate incident and was then found to be in possession of two fentanyl strips containing the same number located on the victim’s prescription box, the complaint notes.

Police also spoke to the known man who reportedly stated he had spoken with Sorensen, and she had allegedly admitted to him that she took the fentanyl strips from the victim, the complaint indicates.

The charges were filed against Sorensen through Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office on October 25, 2021.

