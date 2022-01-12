 

Woman Allegedly Assaults Staff Member at UPMC Northwest

Wednesday, January 12, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Screenshot at Jan 12 09-10-06CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A felony assault charge has been filed against a woman who allegedly assaulted a staff member at UPMC Northwest on Sunday afternoon.

Court documents indicate Franklin-based State Police on January 9 filed criminal charges against 21-year-old Karissa Nicole Falen, of Ellwood City.

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Franklin were dispatched to UPMC Northwest located on Fairfield Drive, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 9, to assist UPMC Police in restraining a patient.

State police were then notified that the patient, identified as Karissa Nicole Falen, had physically assaulted a staff member, the complaint states.

Police spoke to the victim who reportedly stated Falen became agitated and then struck him approximately three times on the shoulder with a closed fist, according to the complaint.

Falen was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland at 6:15 p.m. on January 9 on the following charges:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause or causes Bodily Injury to designated individuals, Felony 2

Unable to post $25,000.00 monetary bail, she was lodged in the Venango County Jail on January 9.

On Tuesday, January 11, the bail type was changed to unsecured “per the request of the DA,” and Falen is currently free, awaiting a preliminary hearing.

The hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on January 19 in Venango County Central Court with Judge Kirtland presiding.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

