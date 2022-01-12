Clarion Teenager Helped Name Pittsburgh Steelers in 1940

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion teenager was one of 21 winners in a name-the-team contest who selected the name Steelers for Art Rooney’s professional football team in Pittsburgh.

(Pictured above: Ronald Corbett 1940.)

At the close of the 1939 football season, owner Art Rooney decided to rename his football team. and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette assisted with a name-the-team contest.

Rooney wanted a new start after some frustrating years with small crowds and five head coaches in seven seasons. The Pittsburgh Professional Football Team entered the NFL as the Pittsburgh Pirates, using the same name as the baseball team. This practice was common in those days.

Hoping to spur some interest in his team for the 1940 season, the contest attracted thousands of entries with various suggestions, and Rooney made the final selection of the Steelers in honor of the city’s largest industry at the time.

Young Ronald Corbett of 626 Liberty Street, Clarion, Pa., received notice of his winning selection in a March 1, 1940, letter signed by Arthur J. Rooney.

“In consideration for your suggestion we are pleased to present to you two reserve season tickets for our home games at Forbes Field during our 1940 season,” wrote Rooney.

“Due to the fact that our 1940 schedule is not complete at this time, it is impossible for us to send the prize to you. However, you may rest assured we will send them to you just as soon as our tickets are received from the printer.”

Son Tim Corbett told exploreClarion.com that his dad never went to those 1940 games.

“He didn’t end up going because as a 17-year-old kid it was tough to get there from Clarion back in those days.”

Ron Corbett always reserved a special place in his heart for Clarion and treasured the letter from Art Rooney and saved it in a folder until his untimely death on September 15, 1979.

Tim said that no one in the family was aware of the letter until his brother Bob and mother Margaret discovered it preserved in memorabilia.

Ron Corbett married Margaret Yantko Corbett in 1948, and raised their three children in Cleveland, Ohio, coming back often to visit friends and family in his hometown of Clarion.

It was on one of those trips when Ron Corbett suffered a fatal heart attack while running the first United Way 10K.

His family reached out to United Way hoping to honor the 40th anniversary of his passing. And the 35th Annual 5K and 10K Race honored Ronald Corbett in 2019; an extra special award for the Men’s 10K 55-59 age bracket was sponsored in memory of Ronald Corbett by his children, Tim Corbett, Bob Corbett, and Carol Corbett Matuszak.

“Dad loved Clarion, and it has always been an important part of my Corbett Family heritage,” said Tim. “Dad got interested in running about age 50 and was an avid runner the last four years of his life. He consistently ran an eight-minute mile. In 1979, he was 56 years old and was confident he could place in the 56-60 year bracket if not be the outright winner!” said Bob Corbett.

Tim kept the love of Clarion alive in the family by enrolling at Clarion University 1971-75 and playing under coaches Ron Galbraith and Joe DeGregorio.

The Clarion connections continue in Tim’s life.

He was recently talking with fellow Clarion grad Bo Garritano who was the Terrible Fan for many years and mentioned to him that he had the original letter and a follow-up letter regarding the naming of the Steelers. Bo suggested that he would be a good addition to a special report on KDKA TV dealing with the naming of the Steelers. KDKA contacted Tim and conducted a zoom interview with him for part of the feature.

Ronald Corbett was born and raised in Clarion. He was the son of Ronald and Grace Wilson Corbett. He graduated from Clarion Senior High School in 1941 and went on to serve as a Corporal (Battery C 557th) in the U.S. Army during WWII (1942-1945) in Belgium and France. He was a proud member of the Clarion American Legion. The original letter from Rooney is prominently on display in the Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum in the Heinz History Center.

