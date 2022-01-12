Vehicle Slams into PennDOT Sign, Tree Along Route 66

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a vehicle slammed into a PennDOT sign and then a tree along State Route 66 in Jenks Township early Sunday morning.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the accident happened around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, January 9, on State Route 66 at its intersection with State Route 899, in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police say 40-year-old William A. Boyle, of Gibsonia, was operating a 2005 Ford F-150 pickup, traveling south on State Route 66 near its intersection with State Route 899 when, for unknown reasons, he exited the roadway to the west and struck a PennDOT sign and then a tree.

According to police, Boyle then left the scene on foot.

It is unknown if Boyle or his passenger, identified as 44-year-old Patrick R. Connelly, of Valencia, were using seat belts.

No injuries were reported.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by Frank’s Towing.

Boyle was cited for a traffic violation.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.