Vehicle Slams into PennDOT Sign, Tree Along Route 66

Wednesday, January 12, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police New aJENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a vehicle slammed into a PennDOT sign and then a tree along State Route 66 in Jenks Township early Sunday morning.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the accident happened around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, January 9, on State Route 66 at its intersection with State Route 899, in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police say 40-year-old William A. Boyle, of Gibsonia, was operating a 2005 Ford F-150 pickup, traveling south on State Route 66 near its intersection with State Route 899 when, for unknown reasons, he exited the roadway to the west and struck a PennDOT sign and then a tree.

According to police, Boyle then left the scene on foot.

It is unknown if Boyle or his passenger, identified as 44-year-old Patrick R. Connelly, of Valencia, were using seat belts.

No injuries were reported.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by Frank’s Towing.

Boyle was cited for a traffic violation.


