A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of showers, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tonight – A chance of rain and snow showers before 1am, then a chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 26. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday – A slight chance of snow showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 32. North wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as -3. North wind 6 to 9 mph.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 19. North wind around 7 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 7.

Sunday – A chance of snow after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night – Snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

M.L.King Day – Snow likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night – A chance of snow before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Wednesday – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

