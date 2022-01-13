Blanche E. Kemmer, 93, of Kingsville, passed away early Wednesday morning, January 12, 2022 at the Brookville Hospital.

She was born on October 15, 1928 in Sykesville; a daughter of the late Maude L. Fye Over.

Blanche married Forest E. Kemmer, Sr. on December 13, 1949, who preceded her in death.

She was a homemaker and worked at the former Riverside Bakery in her earlier years.

Blanche was a member of the Saint Nicholas Catholic Church in Crates.

She enjoyed gardening, canning, cooking, mowing with her John Deere tractor, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Blanche is survived by her children, Forest “Ed” Kemmer, Jr. and his wife, Jackie, of Shippenville, Jeff Kemmer of Clarion, Nancy Rimer and her husband, John, of Kingsville, Debra Whittington and her husband, Wayne, of Tionesta, Denise Bish and her husband, Brad, of Clarion, Perry Kemmer and his wife, Terri, of Mechanicsburg, and Terry Kemmer and his fiancé, Tammy, of Dubois; 15 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her mother and husband, Blanche was preceded in death by her brothers, Fred Fye and Robert Fye and her sister, Ida Mae Cyphert.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

There will be no public visitation.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at the Saint Nicholas Catholic Church in Crates with Rev. Samuel Bungo presiding.

Interment will follow in the Saint Nicholas Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Saint Nicholas Catholic Church, 3028 Shannondale Road, Mayport, PA 16240.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

