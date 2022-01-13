Bonita L. “Bonnie” Rice, 69, of Clarion, passed away early Tuesday morning, January 11, 2022 at the Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh following a lengthy illness.

She was born on October 5, 1952 in Oil City; a daughter of the late Henry and Grace Wolbert O’Neill.

Bonnie graduated from North Clarion High School in 1970.

She then graduated from Clarion State College with a Master’s Degree in math.

She married Joseph G. Rice on September 20, 1980, who preceded her in death on November 1, 2016.

Bonnie was a dedicated 5th grade teacher at the North Clarion Elementary School for 35 years until she retired.

She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion and the Catholic Daughters of America.

She was also a member of Jaycees which is where she first met her husband.

Bonnie volunteered at the Historical Society in Clarion.

She enjoyed traveling, especially out of the country, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Bonnie was also an avid Pittsburgh Pirates fan.

If you knew Bonnie, you knew how much her family and friends meant to her.

She always put everyone first.

Bonnie is survived by her 3 sons, Gregory Rice and his wife, Sharron, of Alexandria, VA, Ian Rice of Pittsburgh, and Jacob Rice of Clarion; her daughter, Meghan Reiman and her husband, Andy, of Richland, WA; and her grandchildren who were her pride and joy, Neill Patrick Rice and Amelia Jane Rice, both of Alexandria, VA and Odin Henry Reiman of Richland, WA. She is also survived by her sister, Joyce Rupert and her husband, Richard, of Cooperstown; her mother-in-law, Dorothy Rice of Clarion; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Bonnie was preceded in death by her sister, Tess Taylor; her brother-in-law, Don Taylor; and a nephew, Matthew Rupert.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family recommends masks be worn.

Family and friends will be received from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion.

A Christian Wake Service will be held at the end of calling hours.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion with Rev. Monty Sayers presiding.

Live-streaming of the Wake Service and Mass can be viewed via our Facebook page at Burns Funeral Homes.

Interment will follow in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Bonnie’s name to the Clarion Sunshine Project, P.O. Box 303, Clarion, PA 16214 or to the Clarion County Historical Society, 18 Grant Street, Clarion, PA 16214.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.