Bonnie J. Wile

Thursday, January 13, 2022 @ 07:01 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-6mDa02MY3D6EZBonnie J. Wile, 63, of Crown, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Tuesday morning, January 11, 2022 at her home.

She was born on April 18, 1958 in Clarion; a daughter of the late Howard A. Wolbert and Gloria F. Carruba Allio.

Bonnie first married Donald Cathcart, who preceded her in death.

She then married Ray Wile, who also preceded her in death.

Bonnie was a loving and devoted homemaker who enjoyed baking, especially cookies, and spending time with her family, friends, her dog, Winsor, and her cat, Saboo.

She is survived by her sons, Daniel Cathcart and his wife, Lisa, of Hershey and Ronald Cathcart and his wife, Sonia, of Lucinda; and her granddaughters, who she absolutely adored, Brooke Cathcart and her fiancé, Daniel Dietrich, of Miola and Danielle Cathcart of Hershey.

Bonnie is also survived by her siblings, Sharon Best and her husband, Marv, of Knox, Roger Wolbert of Leeper, Duane Wolbert and his wife, Victoria, of Crown, Beverly Thompson and her husband, Tim, of Florida, and Jennifer Weaver and her husband, Scott, of Transfer, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; her step-dad, Robert Allio; and her siblings, Ronald Wolbert, Jeffrey Wolbert, and Melanie McLaughlin.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

Per Bonnie’s request, there will be no public visitation.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.


