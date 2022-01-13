C.H.A.M.P. Student-Athlete of the Month: North Clarion’s Claire Kriebel

CLARION, Pa. – Clarion Rehab Services and CHAMP (Clarion Hospital Athletic Medicine Program) are pleased to announce Claire Kriebel as December’s Student-Athlete of the Month.

(Photo from left to right: Seth Babington, Clarion Rehab Owner; Claire Kriebel; Ben Crawford, North Clarion Athletic Trainer.)

Claire is a senior at North Clarion High School where she participates in basketball. She is also a member of Junior Historians Club, Student Council, and Science Olympiad.

Claire works at Pizza Pub and Ice-O. During her free time she enjoys hanging out with friends, playing basketball, and visiting her brother and sister on the weekends.

Her favorite sports memory is making the Elite 8 with the girls basketball team her sophomore year. The most inspiring person in her life is her sister. Claire states that her sister is her “biggest supporter and always there for her.”

Claire’s future plans are to attend Point Park University to major in Forensic Science and to eventually work in a lab for the FBI.

Clarion Rehab Services and CHAMP would like to thank Sweet Basil and Daddy’s Main Street for sponsoring December’s CHAMP Student-Athlete of the Month. Claire was awarded a gift certificate from both local establishments.

