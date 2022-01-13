Carol A. Pikna, 78, of Oil City, passed away peacefully, Monday, January 10, 2022 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Born August 12, 1943 in Youngstown, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Evelyn Pinkerton Dailey.

She was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School in Austintown, Ohio.

Carol worked in the banking industry, starting out as a teller, and eventually retiring after 25 years as a student loan officer for Northwest Savings Bank in Franklin.

She enjoyed reading on her Kindle, watching her grand puppies, bus trips, and most of all spending time with her family, especially at the cottage on Chautauqua Lake.

A past member of the VFW Women’s Auxillary, she was a current member of the Lakewood Rod & Gun Club in Lakewood, New York, and a lifetime member of the Pulaski Club.

Mrs. Pikna was a member of St. Joseph Church in Oil City.

On November 22, 1962, she was married to Stephen J. Pikna, Jr. in Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Youngstown, Ohio. They recently celebrated 59 years of marriage.

Surviving in addition to her husband are four children, Stephen J. Pikna, III and his wife Leigh Ann of Oil City, Edward P. Pikna and his wife Paula of West Middlesex, Dr. Joseph J. Pikna and his wife Jennifer of Youngsville, and Mary C. Benson and her husband Edwin of Oil City; seven grandchildren, Jessica Pikna and her significant other Zach Jones of Greenville, Andrew Pikna of Rock Hill, South Carolina, Corinne Pikna and her partner Stephanie Minshull of Stoneboro, Emily Pikna of West Middlesex, Kelly Pikna of West Middlesex, Caitlyn Pikna of Youngsville, and Joshua Pikna of Youngsville; and two great grandchildren, Elijah Pikna and Roman Mittelmeier.

Also surviving are four siblings, Edward Dailey and his wife MaryAnn of Canfield, Ohio, Mary Burroughs of Albany, Oregon, Estelle Frost of Jamestown, New York, and Wayne Dailey of Redlands, California; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends and neighbors, Matt and Rebekah Deal of Oil City.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a step-father, William E. “Web” Behnke, and a brother, Daniel Dailey.

Visitation and funeral services were held privately by the family.

A public Memorial Mass at St. Joseph Church will be held at a later date.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

The Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org., St. Joseph Church at 35 Pearl Ave., Oil City, PA 16301 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.