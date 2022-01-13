 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Zucchini Ricotta Bake

Thursday, January 13, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Cut out fat and calories by following this healthy and fresh recipe!

Ingredients

2 pounds zucchini
1 carton (15 ounces) reduced-fat ricotta cheese

1/2 cup egg substitute
1/2 cup dry bread crumbs, divided
5 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese, divided
1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley
1/4 teaspoon dried oregano
1/4 teaspoon dried basil
1/8 teaspoon pepper
1 jar (28 ounces) meatless pasta sauce
1-1/2 cups shredded reduced-fat mozzarella cheese

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. Cut zucchini lengthwise into 1/4-in. slices. Place in a basket over 1 in. of boiling water. Cover and steam until just tender, 5-6 minutes. Drain; pat dry.

-In a large bowl, combine ricotta, egg substitute, 3 tablespoons bread crumbs, 3 tablespoons Parmesan, parsley, oregano, basil, and pepper; set aside.

-Spread a third of the spaghetti sauce in a 13×9-in. baking dish coated with cooking spray. Sprinkle with 2 tablespoons bread crumbs. Cover with half of the zucchini, ricotta mixture, and mozzarella. Repeat layers of sauce, zucchini, ricotta mixture, and mozzarella. Cover with remaining sauce.

-Combine remaining crumbs and Parmesan; sprinkle over top. Cover and bake for 45 minutes. Uncover; bake until golden brown, 15 minutes longer. Let stand 15 minutes before cutting.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


