Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Zucchini Ricotta Bake

Cut out fat and calories by following this healthy and fresh recipe!

Ingredients

2 pounds zucchini

1 carton (15 ounces) reduced-fat ricotta cheese



1/2 cup egg substitute1/2 cup dry bread crumbs, divided5 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese, divided1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley1/4 teaspoon dried oregano1/4 teaspoon dried basil1/8 teaspoon pepper1 jar (28 ounces) meatless pasta sauce1-1/2 cups shredded reduced-fat mozzarella cheese

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. Cut zucchini lengthwise into 1/4-in. slices. Place in a basket over 1 in. of boiling water. Cover and steam until just tender, 5-6 minutes. Drain; pat dry.

-In a large bowl, combine ricotta, egg substitute, 3 tablespoons bread crumbs, 3 tablespoons Parmesan, parsley, oregano, basil, and pepper; set aside.

-Spread a third of the spaghetti sauce in a 13×9-in. baking dish coated with cooking spray. Sprinkle with 2 tablespoons bread crumbs. Cover with half of the zucchini, ricotta mixture, and mozzarella. Repeat layers of sauce, zucchini, ricotta mixture, and mozzarella. Cover with remaining sauce.

-Combine remaining crumbs and Parmesan; sprinkle over top. Cover and bake for 45 minutes. Uncover; bake until golden brown, 15 minutes longer. Let stand 15 minutes before cutting.

