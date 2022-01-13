Clarion County Reports 58 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death; 3 Cases Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported 58 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death as of Wednesday, January 12.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 7,057 while the death toll increased to 181.

Neighboring Forest County reported three new COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, moving the county’s total number to 1,930 and leaving the death toll at 33.

Data for this article comes from the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

1/12/22 – 21,450

1/11/22 – 23,395

1/10/22 – 20,180

1/7/22 through 1/9/22 – 82,820

1/6/22 – 29,195

[LOCAL REGION]

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 12995 124 13119 288 (1 new) Butler 37133 460 37593 642 (2 new) Clarion 6999 58 7057 181 (1 new) Clearfield 15538 157 15695 279 (4 new) Crawford 16723 86 16809 267 (2 new) Elk 5801 69 5870 82 (1 new) Forest 1927 3 1930 33 Indiana 13728 180 13908 312 Jefferson 7313 46 7359 194 (3 new) McKean 6715 30 6745 121 Mercer 20014 152 20166 441 (1 new) Venango 9513 74 9587 207 Warren 6016 77 6093 187 (1 new)

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public. CDC also recommends all individuals wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.

If you or your loved ones are not yet vaccinated, now is the time to get fully vaccinated, get boosted, and get children ages 5 – 18 vaccinated. Visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccine provider near you to schedule your vaccine appointment.

The Department of Health continues to provide the public with extensive and frequently updated data on both the COVID-19 dashboard and the vaccine dashboard. Both dashboards provide an interactive experience for the user to review statewide and local-level data updated daily.

The department also provides a dashboard showing COVID-19 data for skilled nursing homes including case counts, deaths and vaccination status for residents and staff.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.