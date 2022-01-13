Clarion County YMCA Announces Basketball Registration for Grades 1 & 2
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County YMCA is announcing basketball registration for Grades 1 and 2. The program is in a non-competitive environment where everyone plays.
The basketball program will be held in the YMCA gymnasium on Saturday mornings, February 5—26. The cost is $20/Members; $36/Non-members.
The deadline to register is February 1, 2022.
1st & 2nd GRADE BASKETBALL registration online: https://register.oilcityymca.org/ymca/pgdetail.php?id=6254
Registration can also be done at the YMCA.
The Clarion County YMCA hours are Monday through Friday from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Saturdays from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and Sundays from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. (Sunday hours January through March).
For more information about the Clarion County and Y programs, please visit the YMCA website at www.clarioncountyymca.org, call 814-764-3400, and follow the Y on Facebook.
(Article submitted by Michelle Murray, Marketing & Membership Director, Clarion County YMCA, Oil City YMCA, and YMCA Camp Coffman)
