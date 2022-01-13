 

Clarion County YMCA Announces Basketball Registration for Grades 1 & 2

Thursday, January 13, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Michelle Murray - YMCA

basketball ymcaCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County YMCA is announcing basketball registration for Grades 1 and 2. The program is in a non-competitive environment where everyone plays.

The basketball program will be held in the YMCA gymnasium on Saturday mornings, February 5—26. The cost is $20/Members; $36/Non-members. 

The deadline to register is February 1, 2022.

1st & 2nd GRADE BASKETBALL registration online: https://register.oilcityymca.org/ymca/pgdetail.php?id=6254

Registration can also be done at the YMCA.

For More Information:

The Clarion County YMCA hours are Monday through Friday from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Saturdays from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and Sundays from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. (Sunday hours January through March).

For more information about the Clarion County and Y programs, please visit the YMCA website at www.clarioncountyymca.org, call 814-764-3400, and follow the Y on Facebook.

(Article submitted by Michelle Murray, Marketing & Membership Director, Clarion County YMCA, Oil City YMCA, and YMCA Camp Coffman)

Clarion County YMCA and exploreClarion.com have partnered to provide the community with YMCA News. This is an exclusive article only found on exploreClarion.com


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

