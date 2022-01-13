Clarion-Limestone Pulls Away From A-C Valley; Moniteau Gets Big Victory Over Union

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Fueled by three players in double figures, Clarion-Limestone rolled to their sixth straight win with a 55-24 victory over A-C Valley on Wednesday evening at the Lion’s Den.

(Above photo by Lori Blauser)

Frances Milliron paced C-L with 15 points, 13 coming in the second half due to sitting much of the first half with foul trouble.

She also grabbed seven rebounds.

Alyssa Wiant added 10 points and eight rebounds, while Kendall Dunn added 10 points with seven boards. Lexi Coull chipped in nine points and five steals.

“We’ve been dealing with some sickness, as have a lot of teams lately,” said C-L head coach Gus Simpson. “We had to shuffle some things around, and with Frances getting those early fouls, we decided to just ride things out with the lead we had and let her come back in the second half. Those girls, like Jenna Dunn and Sam Simpson, along with (Kateta) Sebastian-Sims, did a nice job tonight.”

Clarion-Limestone (8-2) jumped out to an 8-1 lead, and the lead remained seven at 14-7 before a quarter-ending 10-0 run pushed the lead to 24-7.

A-C Valley held an 11-7 scoring edge in the second quarter to close to within 13 by halftime 31-18.

The Lions would put the game away in the second half by outscoring the Falcons 24-6. C-L held a 14-2 advantage in the third quarter before putting the mercy rule into effect early in the fourth quarter.

Mackenzie Parks paced A-C Valley with nine points, while Baylee Blauser added seven points and eight rebounds.

“I hate to say that we’re a young team with a senior and a couple juniors, but those juniors haven’t really played a lot the past year or so,” said A-C Valley head coach Mike Meals. “Baylee is a good athlete, though basketball isn’t really her sport, but she does well for us. Tonight, I think C-L’s experience and quickness were the key. I felt our girls gave their best performance of the season tonight, so I was proud of that.”

C-L is scheduled to play at North Clarion on Friday evening. The Lions lost their season opener to the Wolves in the opening round of the Brookville Tip-Off Tournament.

MONITEAU 53, UNION 45 – Catherine Kelly scored 22 points and Allie Pry added 17 – 10 coming in the pivotal fourth quarter – as the Warriors toppled the Damsels.



(Moniteau’s Allie Pry guards Union’s Hailey Theuret during the Warriors’ win. Pry scored 17 points, 10 coming in the fourth quarter, to key the victory/photo by Kathy Sutton)

Moniteau trailed by a point at the half but seized the lead in the third quarter. The Warriors held off Union in the fourth to complete the victory.

Dominika Logue scored 21 points to lead Union, which came in with a six-game winning streak, which included road wins at North Clarion and at Karns City.

Moniteau also got 11 points and eight rebounds from Victoria Pry.

Allie Pry added six boards and four assists and Kelly had six rebounds.

Kennedy Vogle pitched in 10 for Union.

