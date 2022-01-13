Homer Dean Merwin, 89, of Terwilliger Rd., Parker, Perryville, passed away early Wednesday morning, January 12, 2022 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Homer was born in Akron, OH on February 15, 1932.

He was the son of the late Richard and Lida Lepley Merwin.

He was a 1950 graduate of Parker High School.

He was a U.S. Navy Veteran of the Korean War and retired from Glass Containers in Parker.

Homer enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping and being out in the woods.

He was an avid Penguin and Steeler fan.

Homer most especially enjoyed the company of his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline Marshall Merwin, whom he married in Parker on June 16, 1956. Mrs. Merwin passed away on October 27, 1991.

Homer is survived by three children, Fred Knappenberger and his wife, Chantel of Saxonburg, Diane Whitehill and her husband, Dave of Emlenton, and Richard Merwin of Parker; six grandchildren, Timothy Knappenberger and his wife, Lisa of Sarver, Danielle Ball and her husband, Darren of Mars, Stacey Fox and her husband, Raymond, Lida Jenkins and her husband, Bill, Richard Merwin Jr. and his wife, Crystal, and Randy Merwin, all of Emlenton; thirteen great-grandchildren, Chloe, Lucy, Celia, Allie, Elizabeth, Gabby, Katie, Emma, Aidan, Evann, Maverick, Kaylie, and Tanner; three sisters-in-law, Gloria Merwin, Nancy Marshall and Judy Shoup and her husband Ronald, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents and wife, Homer was preceded in death by two brothers, Wayne and John Merwin; a sister, Wilda Steele, and a great granddaughter, Rose.

Friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home, Inc., 1204 Kerr Ave., Emlenton from 5-8 p.m. Thursday and from Noon to 1:00 p.m. on Friday.

A funeral service will follow from the funeral home at 1:00 p.m. Friday with the Rev. Dan Myers, a retired United Methodist Pastor, officiating.

Military honors will be accorded following the service by members of the VETS Honor Guard of Franklin.

Interment will be in Perryville Cemetery, Parker.

Memorial contributions in Mr. Merwin’s name may be made to Emlenton Area Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 346, Emlenton, PA 16373.

