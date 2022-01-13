Knox Woman Sentenced to Jail Time, Probation for Selling Heroin

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Knox woman who pleaded guilty to the delivery of heroin was sentenced to jail time with work release and probation on Wednesday.

In Clarion County Court of Common Pleas, 29-year-old Amanda Lynn Reed was sentenced on Wednesday on two felony counts of Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver. She will serve the first nine months under work release from Clarion County Jail and then complete her term under supervised probation.

Reed was also ordered to complete 75 hours of community service and to pay $113.00 to CNET for lab testing.

She has credit for time served of six days.

Reed pleaded guilty to the above charges on December 1.

As a result of the plea deal, the following charges were dropped:

– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3 (two counts)

– Intentional Possession of Controlled Substance by Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor (two counts)

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor (two counts)

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor (two counts)

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Misdemeanor 1

During the sentencing, there was discussion by the attorneys if Reed should be sentenced to a term in county jail or state prison, with Clarion County District Attorney Drew Welsh stating by sentencing Reed to the county jail, they could remain flexible if she were to commit future offenses when she could then be sent to state prison.

“I want to make sure if there is another after today we can move it up to a state sentence,” he said.

“I agree with District Attorney Welsh,” said Clarion County President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton. “It should be an option.”

The charges stem from an undercover operation that took place in late June.

Details of the cases:

According to a criminal complaint, CNET made a controlled purchase of twenty stamp bags of heroin from Amanda Reed in exchange for $200.00 cash utilizing a confidential informant (C.I.) on June 22.

The C.I. communicated via cell phone with Reed prior to the transaction and agreed to meet at a known location in the Knox area. CNET officers then observed as the transaction took place, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Reed then reached out to the C.I. again, and the C.I. agreed to purchase an additional ten bags, meeting a second time at the same location.

Following the second transaction, Reed was apprehended by CNET officers and turned over the money she had just received from the C.I.

The complaint notes that Reed told police the bags did not contain heroin because she had been “ripped off” when she purchased them. She also turned over the money from the previous purchase; needles and empty stamp bags were found in the same bag as the money.

Reed was arraigned on related charges in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 25.

According to a second complaint, CNET officers made contact with Amanda Reed in Elk Township around 9:01 p.m. on June 22 in reference to the previous controlled purchase that had been made from her.

The complaint states that Reed invited the officers inside the residence to turn over the CNET funds used to purchase heroin from her. Reed reportedly told police there were no more bags of heroin in the residence and said she keeps her heroin and other items of drug paraphernalia in a backpack.

Reed then retrieved the backpack, which police noted was hanging on the hallway wall, approximately three feet off the ground and within reach of the two small children in the household, according to the complaint.

The backpack contained a white and bronze zipper bag with several used hypodermic needles; a white and blue zipper bag with several more used hypodermic needles; a black mini storage box of empty heroin stamp bags; and a mini skull garbage can of empty heroin stamp bags and needle caps, the complaint notes.

All of the items were secured as evidence.

Reed was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 10:10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7.

