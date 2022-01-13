Local Man Charged With Firing Nail Gun at Co-Worker Waives Hearing

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Tionesta man who allegedly shoved a victim and fired a nail gun at him during an altercation at a Paint Township waived his hearing in court on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 31-year-old Bryan Patrick Wagner were waived for court on Tuesday, January 11:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

The charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Unable to post $1,000.00 monetary bail, Wagner was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

The charges stem from an incident that took place in October.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, a known victim reported that around 10:30 a.m. on October 21, while he and Bryan Wagner were working at a business in Paint Township, Clarion County, they were arguing after Wagner damaged something in the house that they were working on.

The victim told police that Wagner then shoved him off a ladder and a physical struggle ensued, during which Wagner also shoved him into a wall.

According to the complaint, the victim reported that Wagner then fired a nail gun at him multiple times, hitting him a total of eight times in the chest, face, and arm. The victim was then able to get the nail gun away from Wagner, but Wagner subsequently struck him in the face with a closed fist and spit on him. The victim noted that other employees then broke up the fight.

Police observed a red mark and a bruise below the victim’s left eye, a red mark on his right arm, with appeared to be consistent with a small nail, scratch marks on the victim’s left arm, and a red mark on the victim’s chest, which he reported was caused by a small nail from the nail gun that punctured his skin, the complaint notes.

Police then made contact with Wagner to question him about the incident.

Wagner reportedly told police that he and the victim had engaged in a verbal argument and had both shoved each other.

According to the complaint, Wagner reportedly told police he did have a staple gun in his hand during the altercation, and it did go off three or four times during the struggle; however, he stated he did not intend to shoot the victim with it.

The charges were filed against Wagner through Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on November 3.

