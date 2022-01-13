Michael Patton Advising: 401(k) and IRA: A Combined Savings Strategy
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton, of Patton Financial Advising, submitted the following article: 401(k) and IRA: A Combined Savings Strategy.
Contributing to an employer-sponsored retirement plan or an IRA is a big step on the road to retirement, but contributing to both can significantly boost your retirement assets.
A recent study found that, on average, individuals who owned both a 401(k) and an IRA at some point during the six-year period of the study had combined balances about 2.5 times higher than those who owned only a 401(k) or an IRA. And people who owned both types of accounts consistently over the period had even higher balances.(1)
