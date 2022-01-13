Patricia K. Klingler, 57, of Knox passed away on January 11, 2022 at the Clarion Hospital following a brief illness.

Born November 15, 1964, Patricia was the daughter of the late Stanley and Mary Etta Klingler.

Patricia graduated from the Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf in Pittsburgh and the Mount Aloysius College.

She worked for the United States Postal Service for 33 years before retiring.

Patricia enjoyed doing different crafts and traveling with her friends.

She had cats which she loved.

Patricia is survived by her sister Anetta Radaker and her husband Glenn of Knox, her nephew Scott Radaker of Knox, a niece Angela Cleary and her husband Ben of Oakdale, CT and a life long friend Nancy Speal of Pittsburgh.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents.

An interment service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Phipps Cemetery on Fern Road, Knox PA.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorials to the Knox Area Ambulance Co., PO Box 636, Knox PA 16232.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.